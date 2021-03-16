Intellicheck Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

CEO Bryan Lewis said, “We continued to show solid growth with total revenue for fiscal year 2020 up 40% over 2019 and SaaS revenue up 54% during the same period. During the fourth quarter, total revenue was up 6% over fourth quarter 2019, but more importantly, SaaS revenue was up 18% over the same period. Sequentially, fourth quarter SaaS revenue was up 23% versus third quarter 2020. We believe that given COVID-19, and the impact on store traffic, those numbers bode well for the future.”

Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry leader in identification authentication solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2020. Total revenue for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 grew 6% to $3,078,000 versus $2,896,000 in the prior year comparable period. Quarter over Quarter SaaS revenue for the fourth quarter grew 18% and totaled $3,012,000 versus $2,557,000 in the prior year comparable period and grew 23% sequentially over the third quarter of 2020.

Lewis noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has served to fuel what were already surging rates of identity theft and fraud raising consumer and market awareness of the toll it takes. “In the past year, one in five Americans fell victim to identity theft or attempted identity theft. According to a new Harris Research Poll, identity theft has become top-of-mind for 3 in 5 Americans this year and 60% expect that they will suffer financial loss as victims of identity theft. The need is there, and we remain confident that we have an important role to play in meeting that need.”

Gross profit as a percentage of revenues was 92.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 versus 88.8% in the prior year comparable period.

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $1,260,000 or $0.07 per diluted share versus $106,000 or $0.01 per diluted share for the comparable prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before gains on debt forgiveness, interest and other income, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense and certain non-recurring charges) was $635,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $216,000 in the prior year comparable period. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) is provided elsewhere in this release.

Total revenue for the full year ended December 31, 2020 grew 40% to $10,735,000 versus $7,664,000 in the prior year comparable period. Year over year SaaS revenue grew 54% and totaled $9,373,000 versus $6,102,000 in the prior year comparable period.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 86.7% for the year ended December 31, 2020 versus 87.0% in the prior year comparable period.

Net income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 improved to $558,000 or $0.03 per diluted share versus a net loss of ($2,549,000) or ($0.16) per diluted share in the prior year comparable period. Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before gains on debt forgiveness, interest and other income, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense and certain non-recurring charges) improved by approximately $2.1 million to of $329,000 for fiscal 2020 versus a loss of ($1,813,000) for fiscal 2019. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) is provided elsewhere in this release.

Cash at December 31, 2020 totaled $13.1 million and stockholders’ equity totaled $22.2 million at the end of the period.

The financial results reported today do not take into account any adjustments that may be required in connection with the completion of the Company’s audit process and should be considered preliminary until Intellicheck files its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

INTELLICHECK, INC. BALANCE SHEETS DECEMBER 31, 2020 and 2019 2020 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 13,121,392 $ 3,350,853 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $42,974 and $42,055 as of December 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively 2,119,861 1,674,894 Other current assets 340,718 354,349 Total current assets 15,581,971 5,380,096 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 138,870 181,731 GOODWILL 8,101,661 8,101,661 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 482,591 174,237 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSET 31,131 151,668 OTHER ASSETS 4,250 7,778 Total assets $ 24,340,474 $ 13,997,171 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 46,171 $ 95,388 Accrued expenses 1,638,798 1,408,086 Operating lease liability, current portion 32,620 125,851 Deferred revenue, current portion 402,782 572,391 Total current liabilities 2,120,371 2,201,716 OTHER LIABILITIES Deferred revenue, long-term portion 8,662 13,322 Operating lease liability, long-term portion - 32,620 Total liabilities 2,129,033 2,247,658 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock – $.001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 18,410,458 and 16,041,650 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 18,410 16,042 Additional paid-in capital 138,569,746 128,668,583 Accumulated deficit (116,376,715 ) (116,935,112 ) Total stockholders’ equity 22,211,441 11,749,513 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 24,340,474 $ 13,997,171

INTELLICHECK, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES $ 10,734,509 $ 7,663,658 COST OF REVENUES (1,425,802 ) (995,791 ) Gross profit 9,308,707 6,667,867 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 5,893,371 5,658,958 Research and development 3,674,987 3,656,679 Total operating expenses 9,568,358 9,315,637 Loss from operations (259,651 ) (2,647,770 ) OTHER INCOME Gain on forgiveness of unsecured promissory note 796,100 - Interest and other income 21,948 99,059 Total other income 818,048 99,059 Net income (loss) $ 558,397 $ (2,548,711 ) PER SHARE INFORMATION: Income (Loss) per common share - Basic $ 0.03 $ (0.16 ) Diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.16 ) Weighted average common shares used in computing per share amounts - Basic 17,324,150 15,792,470 Diluted 17,957,414 15,792,470

INTELLICHECK, INC. STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity BALANCE, December 31, 2018 15,638,765 $ 15,639 $ 127,290,467 $ (114,386,401 ) $ 12,919,705 Stock-based compensation expense - - 584,865 - 584,865 Exercise of stock options, net of cashless exercise of 21,864 shares 73,008 73 89,427 - 89,500 Issuance of shares for vested restricted stock grants 9,807 9 (9 ) - - Exercise of warrants 320,070 321 703,833 - 704,154 Net loss - - - (2,548,711 ) (2,548,711 ) BALANCE, December 31, 2019 16,041,650 $ 16,042 $ 128,668,583 $ (116,935,112 ) $ 11,749,513 Stock-based compensation expense - - 409,477 - 409,477 Issuance of common stock, net of costs 1,769,230 1,769 10,567,698 - 10,569,467 Exercise of stock options, net of cashless exercise of 94,300 shares 689,901 690 203,468 - 204,158 Issuance of shares for vested restricted stock grants 24,778 24 (24 ) - - Exercise of warrants 50,750 51 111,599 - 111,650 Settlement of executive bonuses with issuance of restricted stock units 14,993 15 84,695 - 84,710 Shares forfeited in exchange for withholding taxes (180,844 ) (181 ) (1,475,750 ) - (1,475,931 ) Net income - - - 558,397 558,397 BALANCE, December 31, 2020 18,410,458 $ 18,410 $ 138,569,746 $ (116,376,715 ) $ 22,211,441

INTELLICHECK, INC. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 558,397 $ (2,548,711 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 179,405 249,895 Stock-based compensation expense 409,477 584,865 Change in provision for doubtful accounts 919 17,380 Forgiveness of unsecured promissory note (796,100 ) - Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) in accounts receivable (445,886 ) (672,840 ) (Increase) in other current assets (19,635 ) (28,317 ) Decrease in other assets 7,778 1,964 Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses 260,892 703,223 (Decrease) in deferred revenue (174,269 ) (148,309 ) Net cash used in operating activities (19,022 ) (1,840,850 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of software license (400,000 ) - Purchases of property, plant and equipment (44,900 ) (20,088 ) Collection on note receivable 29,017 42,120 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (415,883 ) 22,032 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 10,569,467 - Loan proceeds on unsecured promissory note under Paycheck Protection Program 796,100 - Loan proceeds on unsecured promissory note under Economic Injury Disaster Loan program 10,000 Net proceeds from issuance of common stock from exercise of stock options 204,158 89,500 Proceeds from issuance of common stock from exercise of warrants 111,650 704,154 Withholding taxes paid on exercise of stock options and vesting of restricted stock units (1,475,931 ) - Loan payments on unsecured promissory note (10,000 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 10,205,444 793,654 Net increase (decrease) in cash 9,770,539 (1,025,164 ) CASH, beginning of year 3,350,853 4,376,017 CASH, end of year $ 13,121,392 $ 3,350,853 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities: Settlement of executive bonuses with restricted stock units $ 84,710 $ -

Adjusted EBITDA

We use Adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial performance measurement. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting net income (loss) for certain reductions such as gains on debt forgiveness and interest and other income and certain addbacks such as income taxes, impairments of long-lived assets and goodwill, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA is provided to investors to supplement the results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our financial results with other companies that also use Adjusted EBITDA in their communications to investors. By excluding non-cash charges such as impairments of long-lived assets and goodwill, amortization, depreciation and stock-based compensation, as well as non-operating charges for interest and income taxes, investors can evaluate our operations and can compare the results on a more consistent basis to the results of other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is one of the primary measures management uses to monitor and evaluate financial and operating results.

We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an important indicator of our operational strength and performance of our business and a useful measure of our historical operating trends. However, there are significant limitations to the use of Adjusted EBITDA since it excludes gains on debt forgiveness, interest and other income, impairments of long-lived assets and goodwill, stock-based compensation expense, all of which impact our profitability, as well as depreciation and amortization related to the use of long-term assets which benefit multiple periods. We believe that these limitations are compensated by providing Adjusted EBITDA only with GAAP net income (loss) and clearly identifying the difference between the two measures. Consequently, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA as defined by us may not be comparable with similarly named measures provided by other entities.

A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA follows:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 1,259,656 $ 106,187 $ 558,397 $ (2,548,711 ) Reconciling items: Gain on forgiveness of unsecured promissory note (796,100 ) - (796,100 ) - Interest and other income (3,762 ) (34,681 ) (21,948 ) (99,059 ) Depreciation and amortization 52,262 73,861 179,405 249,895 Stock-based compensation expense 122,568 71,041 409,477 584,865 Adjusted EBITDA $ 634,624 $ 216,408 $ 329,231 $ (1,813,010 )

About Intellicheck Nasdaq: IDN

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with real-time identification authentication and age verification. We make it possible for our clients to increase revenues, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. The company is focused on partnering with banks, credit card issuers and retailers to prevent fraud. Intellicheck also serves law enforcement agencies, national defense clients and diverse state and federal government agencies. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release about Intellicheck’s future expectations, including: the advantages of our products, future demand for Intellicheck’s existing and future products, whether revenue and other financial metrics will improve in future periods, whether Intellicheck will be able to execute its turn-around plan or whether successful execution of the plan will result in increased revenues, whether sales of our products will continue at historic levels or increase, whether brand value and market awareness will grow, whether the Company can leverage existing partnerships or enter into new ones, whether there will be any impact on sales and revenues due to an epidemic, pandemic or other public health issue and all other statements in this release, other than historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). These statements, which express management’s current views concerning future events, trends, contingencies or results, appear at various places in this release and use words like “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “sense”, “strategy,” “target” and similar terms, and future or conditional tense verbs like “could,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “will” and “would” are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the PSLRA. This statement is included for the express purpose of availing Intellicheck, Inc. of the protections of the safe harbor provisions of the PSLRA. It is important to note that actual results and ultimate corporate actions could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements based on such factors as: market acceptance of our products and the presently anticipated growth in the commercial adoption of our products and services; our ability to successfully transition pilot programs into formal commercial scale programs; continued adoption of our SaaS product offerings; changing levels of demand for our current and future products; our ability to reduce or maintain expenses while increasing sales; our ability to successfully expand the sales of our products and services into new areas including health care and auto dealerships; customer results achieved using our products in both the short and long term; success of future research and development activities; uncertainties around the duration and severity of the COVID-19 outbreak and its ultimate impact on our business and results of operations; our ability to successfully market and sell our products, any delays or difficulties in our supply chain coupled with the typically long sales and implementation cycle for our products; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights; changes in laws and regulations applicable to the our products; our continued ability to access government-provided data; the risks inherent in doing business with the government including audits and contract cancellations; liability resulting from any security breaches or product failure, together with other risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information.

