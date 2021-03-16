MedAvail to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 30, 2021
MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDVL) (“MedAvail”) a technology-enabled pharmacy company, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after market close on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Company management will be webcasting a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at: https://investors.medavail.com/. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.
About MedAvail
MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization, providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. Learn more at www.medavail.com.
