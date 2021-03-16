Equity Commonwealth Sets 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) today announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. Shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2021 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

The details of the virtual annual meeting, including how stockholders can access the virtual meeting, vote and submit questions, will be included in the company’s definitive proxy statement for the 2021 Annual Meeting to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.