Ra Medical Systems Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: RMED), a medical device company focusing on commercializing excimer laser systems to treat vascular and dermatological diseases, reports financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2020 and provides a business update.

Enrolled 17 subjects in the company’s atherectomy pivotal clinical trial since mid-November for a total of 30 subjects enrolled to date

Completed in-house accelerated aging tests that support shelf life of at least six months for next-generation DABRA catheters

Received positive feedback on next-generation, guidewire-compatible DABRA catheter prototypes from vascular physicians at a hands-on workshop

Completed Quality Improvement Plan comprised of 116 items

Achieved a 44% sequential-quarter increase in revenue from the dermatology segment

“I’m encouraged by our progress in recent months, in particular the uptick in patient enrollment in our atherectomy pivotal trial and our progress on improvements and enhancements to the DABRA catheter,” said Will McGuire, Ra Medical Systems CEO. “We are executing well on our engineering, clinical and quality initiatives, and I am confident that we will continue delivering on our timelines and milestones.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.2 million, which consisted of product sales of $0.5 million and service and other revenue of $0.7 million. This compares with net revenue of $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, which consisted of product sales of $0.6 million and service and other revenue of $0.8 million.

Net revenue from the vascular segment for the fourth quarter of 2020 was de minimis, compared with $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net revenue from the dermatology segment was unchanged at $1.2 million for the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019.

Total cost of revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.3 million, compared with $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $6.9 million, which included $0.8 million in stock-based compensation, compared with $8.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, which included $1.1 million in stock-based compensation. Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $3.4 million, compared with $0.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The 2020 quarter included an increase of $2.3 million in personnel, supplies and consulting expenses related to efforts to remedy the inconsistencies in the company’s DABRA catheter performance and expand efforts on the next generation of products. Research and development expenses for the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019 both included $0.1 million in stock-based compensation.

The net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $10.4 million, or $3.61 per share on 2.9 million weighted average common shares outstanding. This compares with a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $9.7 million, or $18.04 per share on 0.5 million weighted average common shares outstanding. The outstanding share count reflects the 1-for-25 reverse split of common stock effected in November 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was negative $8.8 million, compared with negative $8.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure presented as net loss before depreciation and amortization expense, interest income, interest expense, income taxes and stock-based compensation. For additional information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this news release, please see "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" below.

Ra Medical reported cash and cash equivalents of $23.9 million as of December 31, 2020.

2020 Financial Highlights

Net revenue for 2020 was $4.4 million, which consisted of product sales of $1.4 million and service and other revenue of $3.0 million. This compares with net revenue of $7.2 million for 2019, which consisted of product sales of $3.9 million and service and other revenue of $3.3 million.

Net revenue from the vascular segment was $0.3 million for 2020, compared with $1.3 million for 2019. Net revenue from the dermatology segment was $4.1 million for 2020, compared with $5.9 million for 2019.

Total cost of revenue for 2020 was $5.5 million, compared with $8.9 million for 2019.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for 2020 were $26.0 million, which included $3.3 million in stock-based compensation, compared with $51.5 million for 2019, which included $20.4 million in stock-based compensation. Research and development expenses for 2020 were $9.0 million, which included $0.4 million in stock-based compensation, compared with $4.5 million for 2019, which included $1.5 million in stock-based compensation.

The net loss for 2020 was $36.0 million, or $21.22 per share on 1.7 million weighted average shares outstanding. This compares with a net loss for 2019 of $57.0 million, or $108.28 per share on 0.5 million weighted average shares outstanding. The share count reflects the 1-for-25 reverse split of common stock effected in November 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2020 was negative $29.6 million, compared with negative $32.4 million for 2019. The improvement in adjusted EBITDA is the result of cost reduction initiatives.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Ra Medical has presented certain financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP and also on a non-GAAP basis for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are performance measures that provide supplemental information management believes is useful to analysts and investors to evaluate Ra Medical’s ongoing results of operations, when considered alongside other GAAP measures. These measures are intended to aid investors in better understanding Ra Medical’s current financial performance and prospects for the future as seen through management. Management uses non-GAAP measures to compare the company’s performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark the company’s performance externally against competitors. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons with Ra Medical’s historical results and with the results of peer companies who present similar measures (although other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently than we define them, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures). Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of the company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Ra Medical encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP operating results are presented in the accompanying tables of this release.

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. Ra Medical defines EBITDA as our GAAP net loss as adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, interest income, interest expense and income tax expense. Ra Medical defines Adjusted EBITDA as our GAAP net loss as adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and stock-based compensation.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems commercializes excimer lasers and catheters for the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. In May 2017, the DABRA excimer laser system received FDA 510(k) clearance in the U.S. for crossing chronic total occlusions, or CTOs, in patients with symptomatic infrainguinal lower extremity vascular disease with an intended use for ablating a channel in occlusive peripheral vascular disease. The Pharos excimer laser system is FDA-cleared and is used as a tool in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. DABRA and Pharos are both based on Ra Medical’s core excimer laser technology platform and deploy similar mechanisms of action. Ra Medical manufactures DABRA and Pharos excimer lasers and catheters in a 32,000-square-foot facility located in Carlsbad, Calif. The vertically integrated facility is ISO 13485 certified and is licensed by the State of California to manufacture sterile, single-use catheters in controlled environments.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,906 $ 14,584 Short-term investments — 15,993 Accounts receivable, net 238 786 Inventories 2,218 2,777 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,258 1,860 Total current assets 27,620 36,000 Property and equipment, net 3,211 5,050 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 2,484 2,835 Other non-current assets 123 196 TOTAL ASSETS $ 33,438 $ 44,081 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 571 $ 1,532 Accrued expenses 4,348 2,642 Current portion of deferred revenue 1,801 2,029 Current portion of equipment financing 265 293 Current portion of promissory note 421 — Current portion of operating lease liabilities 356 318 Total current liabilities 7,762 6,814 Deferred revenue 686 1,232 Promissory note 1,579 — Operating lease liabilities 2,264 2,620 Equipment financing — 265 Total liabilities 12,291 10,931 Total stockholders’ equity 21,147 33,150 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 33,438 $ 44,081

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenue Product sales $ 484 $ 603 $ 1,407 $ 3,859 Service and other 733 787 2,998 3,340 Total net revenue 1,217 1,390 4,405 7,199 Cost of revenue Product sales 632 1,008 2,890 5,856 Service and other 681 742 2,592 2,994 Total cost of revenue 1,313 1,750 5,482 8,850 Gross loss (96 ) (360 ) (1,077 ) (1,651 ) Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 6,860 8,642 25,974 51,549 Research and development 3,428 838 9,008 4,530 Total operating expenses 10,288 9,480 34,982 56,079 Operating loss (10,384 ) (9,840 ) (36,059 ) (57,730 ) Other income (expense), net (53 ) 104 21 788 Loss before income tax expense (10,437 ) (9,736 ) (36,038 ) (56,942 ) Income tax expense 7 7 7 15 Net loss $ (10,444 ) $ (9,743 ) $ (36,045 ) $ (56,957 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (3.61 ) $ (18.04 ) $ (21.22 ) $ (108.28 ) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 2,895 540 1,699 526

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Statements of Operations Data: Net loss $ (10,444 ) $ (9,743 ) $ (36,045 ) $ (56,957 ) Depreciation and amortization 520 459 2,365 1,750 Interest income (1 ) (168 ) (129 ) (1,038 ) Interest expense 54 64 108 250 Income tax expense 7 7 7 15 EBITDA (9,864 ) (9,381 ) (33,694 ) (55,980 ) Stock-based compensation 1,038 1,389 4,082 23,543 Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,826 ) $ (7,992 ) $ (29,612 ) $ (32,437 )

