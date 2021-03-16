 

Performant Financial Corporation Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT), a leading provider of technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States, today reported the following financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020:

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues of $40.0 million, compared to $43.8 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 9%
  • Net income of $3.7 million or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3.9 million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, in the prior year period, an increase of 195%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $5.2 million, compared to $6.5 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 20%
  • Adjusted net income of $4.5 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $1.5 million or $0.03 per diluted share, in the prior year period, an increase of 200%

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues of $155.9 million, compared to $150.4 million in the prior year period, an increase of 4%
  • Net loss of $14.0 million, or $(0.26) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $26.8 million, or $(0.50) per diluted share in the prior year period, an improvement of 48%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $20.5 million, compared to $(3.2) million in the prior year period, an increase of 738%
  • Adjusted net income of $8.5 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of $20.0 million, or $(0.37) per diluted share, in the prior year period, an increase of 143%

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Healthcare revenues in the fourth quarter were $18.9 million, up from $14.3 million in the prior year period. Recovery revenues in the fourth quarter were $17.5 million, compared to revenues of $25.2 million in the prior year period. Revenues from our Customer Care / Outsourced Services in the fourth quarter were $3.7 million, down from $4.3 million in the prior year period.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $3.7 million, or $0.07 per share on a fully diluted basis, compared to net loss of $3.9 million or $(0.07) per share on a fully diluted basis in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $5.2 million as compared to $6.5 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $4.5 million or $0.08 per share on a fully diluted basis. This compares to adjusted net income of $1.5 million, or $0.03 per fully diluted share in the prior year period.

Full Year 2020 Results

Revenues for the full year ended December 31, 2020 were $155.9 million, an increase of $5.5 million compared to revenues of $150.4 million in 2019. Healthcare revenues increased $25.2 million in 2020 to $68.5 million from $43.3 million in the prior year. For the full year 2020, we reported recovery revenue of $73.4 million, a decrease of $16.2 million compared to $89.6 million in the prior year. Revenues from our Customer Care / Outsourced Services were $14.0 million in 2020, a decrease of $3.5 million compared to $ $17.5 million in the prior year.

Net loss for the full year was $14.0 million, or $(0.26) per share on a fully diluted basis, compared to net loss of $26.8 million or $(0.50) per share on a fully diluted basis in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 was $20.5 million as compared to a loss of $(3.2) million in 2019. Adjusted net income for 2020 was $8.5 million, or $0.16 per fully diluted share. This compares to adjusted net loss of $20.0 million or $(0.37) per fully diluted share in 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $18.3 million.

Business Commentary

“Coming into 2020, we were on course to report a transformative year, following multiple years of hard work transitioning Performant from a company deriving its success from a small number of large recovery contracts, into a highly, dynamic company with diversified healthcare offerings. Although we were able to report a strong year, the impact of the global pandemic brought material disruption to our operations,” commented Lisa Im, CEO of Performant.

“However, the resiliency of our business can be seen in our results. Despite the delays and shutdowns of multiple contracts across both of our businesses, we reported revenue growth as well as over $20 million in EBITDA, something we haven't achieved since 2016. As we look ahead, beyond an expectation of continuing to report positive EBITDA for the full year, we are not providing a more detailed outlook for 2021. Spearheaded by the continued impacts from COVID-19, there is still too much uncertainty with respect to our recovery operations at this point for us to provide a meaningful outlook,” concluded Im.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, to supplement our consolidated financial statements, the Company presents adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share. These measures are not in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (US GAAP) and accordingly reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) to net income (loss) determined in accordance with US GAAP are included in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results” table at the end of this press release. We have included adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) in this press release because they are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends and to prepare and approve our annual budget. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) provide useful information to investors and analysts in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our use of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under US GAAP. In particular, many of the adjustments to our US GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items, specifically interest, tax and depreciation and amortization expenses, equity-based compensation expense and certain other non-operating expenses, that are recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. In addition, these measures may be calculated differently from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.

Terms used in this Press Release

Student Loan Placement Volume refers to the dollar volume of defaulted student loans first placed with us during the specified period by public and private clients for recovery. Placement Volume allows us to measure and track trends in the amount of inventory our clients in the student lending market are placing with us during any period. The revenue associated with the recovery of a portion of these loans may be recognized in subsequent accounting periods, which assists management in estimating future revenues and in allocating resources necessary to address current Placement Volumes.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern. A live webcast of the call may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.performantcorp.com. The conference call is also available by dialing 877-705-6003 (domestic) or 201-493-6725 (international).

A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website or by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and entering the passcode 13717499. The telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call, through March 23, 2021.

About Performant Financial Corporation

Performant helps government and commercial organizations enhance revenue and contain costs by preventing, identifying and recovering waste, improper payments and defaulted assets. Performant is a leading provider of these services in several industries, including healthcare, student loans and government. Performant has been providing recovery audit services for more than nine years to both commercial and government clients, including serving as a Recovery Auditor for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Powered by a proprietary analytic platform and workflow technology, Performant also provides professional services related to the recovery effort, including reporting capabilities, support services, customer care and stakeholder training programs meant to mitigate future instances of improper payments. Founded in 1976, Performant is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our outlook for revenues, net income (loss), and adjusted EBITDA in 2020 and beyond. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections that are subject to change and actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, that the Company may not have sufficient cash flows from operations or the availability of funds under its credit agreement to fund ongoing operations and other liquidity needs, that the Company’s indebtedness could adversely affect its business and financial condition and could reduce the funds available for other purposes and the failure to comply with covenants contained in its credit agreement could result in an event of default that could adversely affect its results of operations, that the Company faces a long period to implement a new contract which may result in the incurrence of expenses before the receipt of revenues from new client relationships, the high level of revenue concentration among the Company's largest customers and any termination in the Company’s relationship with any of our significant clients would result in a material decline in our revenues, that many of the Company's customer contracts are subject to periodic renewal, are not exclusive, do not provide for committed business volumes and may be changed or terminated unilaterally and on short notice, that the Company may not be able to manage its potential growth effectively, that the Company faces significant competition in all of its markets, that continuing limitations on the scope of our audit activity under our RAC contracts have significantly reduced our revenue opportunities with this client, that the U.S. federal government accounts for a significant portion of the Company's revenues, that future legislative and regulatory changes may have significant effects on the Company's business, that failure of the Company's or third parties' operating systems and technology infrastructure could disrupt the operation of the Company's business and the threat of breach of the Company's security measures or failure or unauthorized access to confidential data that the Company possesses. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial condition and operating results is included from time to time in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

 

PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Assets

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

16,043

 

 

 

$

3,373

 

 

Restricted cash

2,253

 

 

 

1,622

 

 

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $49 and $237, respectively

23,216

 

 

 

27,170

 

 

Contract assets

4,466

 

 

 

1,339

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,784

 

 

 

3,329

 

 

Income tax receivable

4,758

 

 

 

164

 

 

Total current assets

54,520

 

 

 

36,997

 

 

Property, equipment, and leasehold improvements, net

17,497

 

 

 

18,769

 

 

Identifiable intangible assets, net

689

 

 

 

925

 

 

Goodwill

47,372

 

 

 

74,372

 

 

ROU assets

5,043

 

 

 

6,834

 

 

Other assets

1,106

 

 

 

975

 

 

Total assets

$

126,227

 

 

 

$

138,872

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Current maturities of notes payable to related party, net of unamortized discount and debt issuance costs of $906 and $130, respectively

$

59,957

 

 

 

$

3,320

 

 

Accrued salaries and benefits

8,799

 

 

 

6,126

 

 

Accounts payable

407

 

 

 

2,532

 

 

Other current liabilities

3,841

 

 

 

3,576

 

 

Deferred revenue

867

 

 

 

83

 

 

Estimated liability for appeals and disputes

1,014

 

 

 

1,018

 

 

Lease liabilities

2,327

 

 

 

2,775

 

 

Total current liabilities

77,212

 

 

 

19,430

 

 

Notes payable to related party, net of current portion and unamortized discount and debt issuance costs of $0 and $2,301, respectively

 

 

 

58,562

 

 

Earnout payable

89

 

 

 

475

 

 

Lease liabilities

3,442

 

 

 

4,984

 

 

Other liabilities

3,504

 

 

 

1,796

 

 

Total liabilities

84,247

 

 

 

85,247

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value. Authorized, 500,000 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; issued and outstanding, 54,764 and 53,900 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

5

 

 

 

5

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

82,933

 

 

 

80,589

 

 

Accumulated deficit

(40,958

)

 

 

(26,969

)

 

Total stockholders’ equity

41,980

 

 

 

53,625

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

126,227

 

 

 

$

138,872

 

 

 

PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues

$

40,036

 

 

 

$

43,823

 

 

 

$

155,937

 

 

 

$

150,432

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and benefits

26,161

 

 

 

28,378

 

 

 

100,654

 

 

 

115,194

 

 

Other operating expenses

10,173

 

 

 

10,575

 

 

 

42,248

 

 

 

47,687

 

 

Impairment of goodwill

 

 

 

7,200

 

 

 

27,000

 

 

 

7,200

 

 

Total operating expenses

36,334

 

 

 

46,153

 

 

 

169,902

 

 

 

170,081

 

 

Income (loss) from operations

3,702

 

 

 

(2,330

)

 

 

(13,965

)

 

 

(19,649

)

 

Interest expense

(1,400

)

 

 

(2,329

)

 

 

(7,227

)

 

 

(7,589

)

 

Interest income

3

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

41

 

 

Income (loss) before benefit from income taxes

2,305

 

 

 

(4,651

)

 

 

(21,171

)

 

 

(27,197

)

 

Benefit from income taxes

1,415

 

 

 

789

 

 

 

7,182

 

 

 

377

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

3,720

 

 

 

$

(3,862

)

 

 

$

(13,989

)

 

 

$

(26,820

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.07

 

 

 

$

(0.07

)

 

 

$

(0.26

)

 

 

$

(0.50

)

 

Diluted

$

0.07

 

 

 

$

(0.07

)

 

 

$

(0.26

)

 

 

$

(0.50

)

 

Weighted average shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

54,754

 

 

 

53,773

 

 

 

54,414

 

 

 

53,468

 

 

Diluted

56,206

 

 

 

53,773

 

 

 

54,414

 

 

 

53,468

 

 

 

PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(13,989

)

 

 

$

(26,820

)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

Loss on disposal of assets and other

88

 

 

 

57

 

 

Impairment of goodwill

27,000

 

 

 

7,200

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

5,216

 

 

 

8,536

 

 

ROU asset amortization

1,791

 

 

 

2,589

 

 

Gain on lease modification

 

 

 

(137

)

 

Stock-based compensation

2,610

 

 

 

2,311

 

 

Interest expense from debt issuance costs

1,525

 

 

 

1,286

 

 

Earnout mark-to-market

(398

)

 

 

(1,223

)

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Trade accounts receivable

3,954

 

 

 

(6,291

)

 

Contract assets

(3,127

)

 

 

(1,339

)

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(455

)

 

 

91

 

 

Income tax receivable

(4,594

)

 

 

15

 

 

Other assets

(135

)

 

 

40

 

 

Accrued salaries and benefits

2,673

 

 

 

367

 

 

Accounts payable

(2,125

)

 

 

1,130

 

 

Deferred revenue and other current liabilities

1,061

 

 

 

(895

)

 

Estimated liability for appeals and disputes

(4

)

 

 

808

 

 

Lease liabilities

(1,990

)

 

 

(2,786

)

 

Other liabilities

1,708

 

 

 

(362

)

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

20,809

 

 

 

(15,423

)

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchase of property, equipment, and leasehold improvements

(3,792

)

 

 

(4,856

)

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(3,792

)

 

 

(4,856

)

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Repayment of notes payable

(3,450

)

 

 

(2,488

)

 

Debt issuance costs paid

 

 

 

(81

)

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards

(266

)

 

 

(466

)

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

 

 

34

 

 

Borrowings from notes payable

 

 

 

21,000

 

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(3,716

)

 

 

17,999

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

13,301

 

 

 

(2,280

)

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

4,995

 

 

 

7,275

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year

$

18,296

 

 

 

$

4,995

 

 

Reconciliation of the consolidated statements of cash flows to the consolidated balance sheets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

16,043

 

 

 

$

3,373

 

 

Restricted cash

$

2,253

 

 

 

$

1,622

 

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

18,296

 

 

 

$

4,995

 

 

Non-cash financing activities:

 

 

 

Recognition of earnout shares issued

$

 

 

 

$

176

 

 

Recognition of warrants issued in debt financing

$

 

 

 

$

1,165

 

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

 

 

 

Cash received for income taxes

$

(2,257

)

 

 

$

(202

)

 

Cash paid for interest

$

5,702

 

 

 

$

6,304

 

 

 

PERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

3,720

 

 

 

$

(3,862

)

 

 

$

(13,989

)

 

 

$

(26,820

)

 

Plus: Adjusted items per reconciliation of adjusted net income

742

 

 

 

5,370

 

 

 

22,458

 

 

 

6,847

 

 

Adjusted net income (loss)

$

4,462

 

 

 

$

1,508

 

 

 

$

8,469

 

 

 

$

(19,973

)

 

Adjusted earnings per diluted share

$

0.08

 

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

 

$

(0.37

)

 

Diluted average shares outstanding (8)

56,206

 

 

 

53,837

 

 

 

54,458

 

 

 

53,468

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

3,720

 

 

 

$

(3,862

)

 

 

$

(13,989

)

 

 

$

(26,820

)

 

Benefit from income taxes

(1,415

)

 

 

(789

)

 

 

(7,182

)

 

 

(377

)

 

Interest expense

1,400

 

 

 

2,329

 

 

 

7,227

 

 

 

7,589

 

 

Interest income

(3

)

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(41

)

 

Client contract termination settlement (7)

 

 

 

(677

)

 

 

 

 

 

(677

)

 

Non-core operating expenses (6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

309

 

 

Earnout mark-to-market (5)

(235

)

 

 

(137

)

 

 

(397

)

 

 

(1,223

)

 

Depreciation and amortization

1,144

 

 

 

1,839

 

 

 

5,216

 

 

 

8,536

 

 

Impairment of goodwill (3)

 

 

 

7,200

 

 

 

27,000

 

 

 

7,200

 

 

Stock based compensation

613

 

 

 

568

 

 

 

2,610

 

 

 

2,311

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

5,224

 

 

 

$

6,463

 

 

 

$

20,464

 

 

 

$

(3,193

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Adjusted Net Income (Loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

3,720

 

 

 

$

(3,862

)

 

 

$

(13,989

)

 

 

$

(26,820

)

 

Stock based compensation

613

 

 

 

568

 

 

 

2,610

 

 

 

2,311

 

 

Amortization of intangibles (1)

63

 

 

 

63

 

 

 

239

 

 

 

239

 

 

Impairment of goodwill (3)

 

 

 

7,200

 

 

 

27,000

 

 

 

7,200

 

 

Deferred financing amortization costs (2)

141

 

 

 

390

 

 

 

1,525

 

 

 

1,286

 

 

Client contract termination settlement (7)

 

 

 

(677

)

 

 

 

 

 

(677

)

 

Non-core operating expenses (6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

309

 

 

Earnout mark-to-market (5)

(235

)

 

 

(137

)

 

 

(397

)

 

 

(1,223

)

 

Tax adjustments (4)

160

 

 

 

(2,037

)

 

 

(8,519

)

 

 

(2,598

)

 

Adjusted net income (loss)

$

4,462

 

 

 

$

1,508

 

 

 

$

8,469

 

 

 

$

(19,973

)

 

 
(1)

Represents amortization of capitalized intangible assets related to the acquisition of Performant by an affiliate of Parthenon Capital Partners in 2004, an acquisition in the first quarter of 2012 to enhance our analytics capabilities.

(2)

Represents amortization of capitalized financing costs related to our Credit Agreement.

(3)

Represents non-cash goodwill impairment charge.

(4)

Represents tax adjustments assuming a marginal tax rate of 27.5%.

(5)

Represents the change from prior reporting periods in the fair value of the potential earnout consideration payable to ECMC group in connection with the Premiere acquisition.

(6)

Represents professional fees related to strategic corporate development activities.

(7)

Represents a contract termination settlement from the Department of Education in 2019.

(8)

While net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $13,989, the computation of adjusted net income (loss) results in adjusted net income of $8,469. Therefore, the calculation of the adjusted earnings per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020 includes dilutive common share equivalents of 44 added to the basic weighted average shares of 54,414. Similarly, the calculation of the adjusted earnings per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2020 includes dilutive common share equivalents of 1,452 added to the basic weighted average shares of 54,754. The calculation of the adjusted earnings per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 includes dilutive common share equivalents of 64 added to the basic weighted average shares of 53,773.

 



Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Performant Financial Corporation to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings on March 16, 2021