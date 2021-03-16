 Insulet to Host an Investor Webcast to Discuss Omnipod 5 Pivotal Data

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products, today announced that the Company will host an investor webcast on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. (Eastern time) focused on the Omnipod 5 pivotal trial data for adults and adolescents presented at ENDO 2021, a leading forum for worldwide endocrinology research and clinical care. The event will be hosted by Insulet and will include a presentation and an interactive question and answer session with the Company’s covering sell side analysts.

The link to the live call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.insulet.com, “Events and Presentations,” and will be archived for future reference. Interested parties may also access the webcast here.

About Insulet Corporation:

