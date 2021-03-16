The ONE Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Sales Results

Sales highlights for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to the same period last year are as follows.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (“The ONE Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STKS) today reported its sales results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and provided an update related to COVID-19.

Total revenues decreased 13.8% to $45.0 million from $52.2 million.

decreased 13.8% to $45.0 million from $52.2 million. Consolidated comparable sales* decreased 14.8%: Comparable sales increased 4.2% in October, decreased 18.4% in November, and decreased 26.4% in December;

decreased 14.8%: Comparable sales* for STK decreased 20.7%: Comparable sales increased 0.3% in October, decreased 20.8% in November, and decreased 36.0% in December;

decreased 20.7%: Comparable sales* for Kona Grill decreased 8.0%: Comparable sales increased 8.6% in October, decreased 15.8% in November, and decreased 14.4% in December;

decreased 8.0%:

Consolidated two-year comparable sales* from January 1, 2021 through March 14, 2021 increased 0.5%. For Kona Grill, the two-year comparable sales* from January 1, 2021 through March 14, 2021 increased 4.3% and for STK, the two-year comparable sales* from January 1, 2021 through March 14, 2021 decreased 3.0%. For STK, excluding Las Vegas where capacity averaged less than 30% from January 1, 2021 through March 14, 2021, the two-year comparable sales* from January 1, 2021 through March 14, 2021 increased 10.8%.

Sales highlights for the full year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the same period last year are as follows.

Total revenues increased 17.6% to $141.9 million from $120.7 million.

increased 17.6% to $141.9 million from $120.7 million. Consolidated comparable sales* decreased 27.9%.

decreased 27.9%. Comparable sales* for STK decreased 34.2%.

decreased 34.2%. Comparable sales* for Kona Grill decreased 21.4%.

*Comparable sales represent total U.S. food and beverage sales at owned and managed units opened for at least a full 18-month period. This measure includes total revenue from our owned and managed locations. Revenues from locations where we do not directly control the event sales force (The W Hotel Westwood, CA) are excluded from this measure. Two-year comparable sales relates to the comparison of comparable sales for the period of 1/1/2021 through 3/14/2021 to the period of 1/1/2019 through 3/14/2019. The Company monitors sales growth at its established restaurant base in addition to growth that results from new restaurant openings and restaurant acquisitions; the Company has presented two-year comparable sales to illustrate how sales at its restaurant base before the COVID-19 pandemic compare to sales as COVID-19 restrictions have eased and the Company has begun to recover lost sales.