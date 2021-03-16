The ONE Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Sales Results
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (“The ONE Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STKS) today reported its sales results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and provided an update related to COVID-19.
Sales highlights for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to the same period last year are as follows.
- Total revenues decreased 13.8% to $45.0 million from $52.2 million.
-
Consolidated comparable sales* decreased 14.8%:
- Comparable sales increased 4.2% in October, decreased 18.4% in November, and decreased 26.4% in December;
-
Comparable sales* for STK decreased 20.7%:
- Comparable sales increased 0.3% in October, decreased 20.8% in November, and decreased 36.0% in December;
-
Comparable sales* for Kona Grill decreased 8.0%:
- Comparable sales increased 8.6% in October, decreased 15.8% in November, and decreased 14.4% in December;
Consolidated two-year comparable sales* from January 1, 2021 through March 14, 2021 increased 0.5%. For Kona Grill, the two-year comparable sales* from January 1, 2021 through March 14, 2021 increased 4.3% and for STK, the two-year comparable sales* from January 1, 2021 through March 14, 2021 decreased 3.0%. For STK, excluding Las Vegas where capacity averaged less than 30% from January 1, 2021 through March 14, 2021, the two-year comparable sales* from January 1, 2021 through March 14, 2021 increased 10.8%.
Sales highlights for the full year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the same period last year are as follows.
- Total revenues increased 17.6% to $141.9 million from $120.7 million.
- Consolidated comparable sales* decreased 27.9%.
- Comparable sales* for STK decreased 34.2%.
- Comparable sales* for Kona Grill decreased 21.4%.
*Comparable sales represent total U.S. food and beverage sales at owned and managed units opened for at least a full 18-month period. This measure includes total revenue from our owned and managed locations. Revenues from locations where we do not directly control the event sales force (The W Hotel Westwood, CA) are excluded from this measure. Two-year comparable sales relates to the comparison of comparable sales for the period of 1/1/2021 through 3/14/2021 to the period of 1/1/2019 through 3/14/2019. The Company monitors sales growth at its established restaurant base in addition to growth that results from new restaurant openings and restaurant acquisitions; the Company has presented two-year comparable sales to illustrate how sales at its restaurant base before the COVID-19 pandemic compare to sales as COVID-19 restrictions have eased and the Company has begun to recover lost sales.
