 

Smartsheet Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2021.

"We continue to see positive market direction and growth, which contributed to a strong close to FY21," said Mark Mader, President and CEO of Smartsheet. "This past year provided many learnings about how enterprises can invest to excel in a world where the future of work is defined by hybrid work. We look forward to innovating for our customers and providing the leading dynamic platform to empower teams and achieve better business outcomes."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $109.9 million, an increase of 40% year over year. Subscription revenue was $101.1 million, an increase of 42% year over year. Professional services revenue was $8.8 million, an increase of 18% year over year.
  • Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $29.0 million, or 26% of total revenue, compared to GAAP operating loss of $30.1 million, or 38% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP operating loss was $5.3 million, or 5% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $17.3 million, or 22% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $28.7 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $28.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP net loss per share was $0.23, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.24 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net loss was $4.9 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.04, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.13 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.
  • Cash Flow: Net operating cash flow was positive $15.2 million, compared to net operating cash flow of negative $42 thousand in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Net free cash flow was positive $9.9 million, compared to negative $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $385.5 million, an increase of 42% year over year. Subscription revenue was $352.8 million, an increase of 45% year over year. Professional services revenue was $32.7 million, an increase of 22% year over year.
  • Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $120.5 million, or 31% of total revenue, compared to GAAP operating loss of $103.8 million, or 38% of total revenue, in fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP operating loss was $41.2 million, or 11% of total revenue, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $62.8 million, or 23% of total revenue, in fiscal 2020.
  • Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $115.0 million, compared to $95.9 million in fiscal 2020. GAAP net loss per share was $0.95, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.85 in fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net loss was $39.7 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $55.0 million in fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.33, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.49 in fiscal 2020.
  • Cash Flow: Net operating cash flow was negative $15.6 million, compared to net operating cash flow of negative $10.9 million in fiscal 2020. Net free cash flow was negative $31.6 million, compared to negative $26.9 million in fiscal 2020.

Fiscal 2021 Business Highlights

  • The number of all customers with annualized contract values ("ACV") of $5,000 or more grew to 11,874, an increase of 31% year over year
  • The number of all customers with ACV of $50,000 or more grew to 1,515, an increase of 58% year over year
  • The number of all customers with ACV of $100,000 or more grew to 588, an increase of 68% year over year
  • Average ACV per domain-based customer increased to $5,103, an increase of 40% year over year
  • Dollar-based net retention rate was 123%

The section titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below contains a description of the non-GAAP financial measures with a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information. The section titled "Definitions of Business Metrics" contains definitions of certain non-financial metrics provided within this earnings release.

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company currently expects:

  • Total revenue of $111 million to $112 million, representing year-over-year growth of 30% to 31%
  • Calculated billings of $118 million to $119 million, representing year-over-year growth of 31% to 32%
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $19 million to $17 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.15 to $0.14, assuming basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 123.5 million
  • Net free cash flow of negative $12 million to negative $10 million

For the full fiscal year 2022, the Company currently expects:

  • Total revenue of $500 million to $505 million, representing year-over-year growth of 30% to 31%
  • Calculated billings of $580 million to $585 million, representing year-over-year growth of 29% to 30%
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $55 million to $45 million
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.44 to $0.36, assuming basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 124 million

We have not reconciled net free cash flow guidance to net cash from operating activities because we do not provide guidance on the reconciling items between net cash from operating activities and net free cash flow, due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these items. The actual amount of such reconciling items will have a significant impact on our net free cash flow. Accordingly, a reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to net free cash flow guidance is not available without unreasonable effort. We do not provide reconciliation of calculated billings guidance as its components are solely revenue and deferred revenue, and guidance for revenue is already provided.

Conference Call Information

Smartsheet will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on March 16, 2021. A live webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at: https://investors.smartsheet.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 274-9243, or +1 (647) 689-5417 (outside of the US). The conference ID is 6278426. A replay of the call via webcast will be available at https://investors.smartsheet.com or by dialing (800) 585-8367 or +1 (416) 621-4642 (outside of the US). The dial-in replay will be available until the end of day on March 23, 2021. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet’s outlook for the first fiscal quarter ending April 30, 2021 and the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2022, and Smartsheet’s expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “potential,” “remain,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate, our ability to attract and retain customers and increase sales to our customers, our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform, our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model, our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate, our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions, and our international expansion strategies. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021 to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to such GAAP measures can be found in the accompanying financial statements included with this press release.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial metrics to assist investors in seeing our financial performance through the eyes of management, and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

We define non-GAAP operating loss as GAAP operating loss excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and one-time costs associated with mergers and acquisitions. We define non-GAAP net loss as GAAP net loss excluding non-recurring income tax adjustments associated with mergers and acquisitions and the same exclusions that are used to derive non-GAAP operating loss. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP operating loss and net loss, including that the non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.

We use the non-GAAP financial measure of net free cash flow, which is defined as GAAP net cash flows from operating activities, reduced by cash used for purchases of property and equipment (inclusive of spend on internal-use software), and principal payments on finance lease obligations. We believe net free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available, after capital expenditures and operational expenses, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. Net free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. Once our business needs and obligations are met, cash can be used to maintain a strong balance sheet and invest in future growth. There are a number of limitations related to the use of net free cash flow as compared to net cash from operating activities, including that net free cash flow includes capital expenditures, the benefits of which are realized in periods subsequent to those when expenditures are made.

We define calculated billings as total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue in the period. Because we recognize subscription revenue ratably over the subscription term, calculated billings can be used to measure our subscription sales activity for a particular period, to compare subscription sales activity across particular periods, and as an indicator of future subscription revenue.

Definitions of Business Metrics

Average ACV per domain-based customer

We define average ACV per domain-based customer as total outstanding ACV for domain-based subscriptions as of the end of the reporting period divided by the number of domain-based customers as of the same date. We define domain-based customers as organizations with a unique email domain name.

Dollar-based net retention rate

We calculate dollar-based net retention rate as of a period end by starting with the ACV from the cohort of all customers as of the 12 months prior to such period end, or Prior Period ACV. We then calculate the ACV from these same customers as of the current period end, or Current Period ACV. Current Period ACV includes any upsells and is net of contraction or attrition over the trailing 12 months, but excludes subscription revenue from new customers in the current period. We then divide the total Current Period ACV by the total Prior Period ACV to arrive at the dollar-based net retention rate. Any ACV obtained through merger and acquisition transactions does not affect the dollar-based net retention rate until one year from the date on which the transaction closed.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Disclosure of Material Information

Smartsheet announces material information to its investors using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and on its investor relations page of the company’s website at https://investors.smartsheet.com.

SMARTSHEET INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

101,107

 

 

 

$

71,067

 

 

 

$

352,782

 

 

 

$

244,058

 

 

Professional services

8,764

 

 

 

7,452

 

 

 

32,731

 

 

 

26,824

 

 

Total revenue

109,871

 

 

 

78,519

 

 

 

385,513

 

 

 

270,882

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

17,480

 

 

 

9,657

 

 

 

59,374

 

 

 

32,707

 

 

Professional services

6,870

 

 

 

5,995

 

 

 

26,165

 

 

 

20,193

 

 

Total cost of revenue

24,350

 

 

 

15,652

 

 

 

85,539

 

 

 

52,900

 

 

Gross profit

85,521

 

 

 

62,867

 

 

 

299,974

 

 

 

217,982

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

32,273

 

 

 

27,973

 

 

 

118,722

 

 

 

95,469

 

 

Sales and marketing

62,522

 

 

 

50,491

 

 

 

230,281

 

 

 

176,060

 

 

General and administrative

19,771

 

 

 

14,499

 

 

 

71,443

 

 

 

50,227

 

 

Total operating expenses

114,566

 

 

 

92,963

 

 

 

420,446

 

 

 

321,756

 

 

Loss from operations

(29,045

)

 

 

(30,096

)

 

 

(120,472

)

 

 

(103,774

)

 

Interest income

11

 

 

 

2,337

 

 

 

1,444

 

 

 

8,410

 

 

Other income (expense), net

401

 

 

 

(219

)

 

 

296

 

 

 

(462

)

 

Loss before income tax provision (benefit)

(28,633

)

 

 

(27,978

)

 

 

(118,732

)

 

 

(95,826

)

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

32

 

 

 

182

 

 

 

(3,753

)

 

 

114

 

 

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$

(28,665

)

 

 

$

(28,160

)

 

 

$

(114,979

)

 

 

$

(95,940

)

 

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.23

)

 

 

$

(0.24

)

 

 

$

(0.95

)

 

 

$

(0.85

)

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted

122,620

 

 

 

117,709

 

 

 

120,663

 

 

 

112,991

 

 

Share-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss was as follows (in thousands, unaudited):

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of subscription revenue

$

1,254

 

 

$

435

 

 

$

4,385

 

 

$

1,392

 

Cost of professional services revenue

571

 

 

401

 

 

2,146

 

 

1,259

 

Research and development

7,236

 

 

4,737

 

 

25,072

 

 

14,260

 

Sales and marketing

7,565

 

 

4,036

 

 

25,921

 

 

12,937

 

General and administrative

4,265

 

 

2,243

 

 

14,498

 

 

7,716

 

Total share-based compensation expense*

$

20,891

 

 

$

11,852

 

 

$

72,022

 

 

$

37,564

 

*Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods.

SMARTSHEET INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

January 31,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

442,200

 

 

 

$

515,924

 

 

Short-term investments

 

 

 

50,532

 

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $6,933 and $2,989, respectively

102,648

 

 

 

56,863

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

13,524

 

 

 

7,643

 

 

Total current assets

558,372

 

 

 

630,962

 

 

Long-term assets

 

 

 

Restricted cash

18

 

 

 

865

 

 

Deferred commissions

60,529

 

 

 

48,255

 

 

Property and equipment, net

28,613

 

 

 

26,981

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

81,081

 

 

 

57,590

 

 

Intangible assets, net

54,139

 

 

 

15,155

 

 

Goodwill

125,605

 

 

 

16,497

 

 

Other long-term assets

3,432

 

 

 

1,409

 

 

Total assets

$

911,789

 

 

 

$

797,714

 

 

Liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

2,851

 

 

 

$

7,720

 

 

Accrued compensation and related benefits

47,861

 

 

 

39,635

 

 

Other accrued liabilities

17,263

 

 

 

12,428

 

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

17,059

 

 

 

13,020

 

 

Finance lease liabilities, current

 

 

 

2,465

 

 

Deferred revenue

222,689

 

 

 

157,972

 

 

Total current liabilities

307,723

 

 

 

233,240

 

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

71,925

 

 

 

47,913

 

 

Finance lease liabilities, non-current

 

 

 

1,664

 

 

Deferred revenue, non-current

1,308

 

 

 

837

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

3,904

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

384,860

 

 

 

283,654

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of January 31, 2021 and January 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock, no par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 123,272,902 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2021; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 118,194,159 shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

Class B common stock, no par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2021; 500,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of January 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

898,366

 

 

 

770,518

 

 

Accumulated deficit

(371,437

)

 

 

(256,458

)

 

Total shareholders’ equity

526,929

 

 

 

514,060

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

911,789

 

 

 

$

797,714

 

 

SMARTSHEET INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(114,979

)

 

 

$

(95,940

)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense

71,750

 

 

 

37,493

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

10,969

 

 

 

10,687

 

 

Amortization of deferred commission costs

30,691

 

 

 

19,806

 

 

Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss

(161

)

 

 

82

 

 

Loss on disposal of assets

268

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

6,286

 

 

 

2,762

 

 

Non-cash operating lease costs

11,924

 

 

 

7,971

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

(43,112

)

 

 

(25,965

)

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(3,678

)

 

 

(3,909

)

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

 

(12,173

)

 

Other long-term assets

(5,819

)

 

 

(339

)

 

Accounts payable

(4,915

)

 

 

3,593

 

 

Other accrued liabilities

5,543

 

 

 

5,840

 

 

Accrued compensation and related benefits

5,811

 

 

 

11,994

 

 

Deferred commissions

(42,965

)

 

 

(39,046

)

 

Other long-term liabilities

3,904

 

 

 

(1,003

)

 

Deferred revenue

60,534

 

 

 

61,646

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

(7,699

)

 

 

5,631

 

 

Net cash used in operating activities

(15,648

)

 

 

(10,870

)

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of short-term investments

 

 

 

(100,532

)

 

Proceeds from early termination of short-term investments

50,532

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of long-term investments

 

 

 

(1,000

)

 

Proceeds from maturity of investments

 

 

 

50,000

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(4,176

)

 

 

(5,153

)

 

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

1,250

 

 

 

 

 

Capitalized internal-use software development costs

(7,608

)

 

 

(6,699

)

 

Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(125,055

)

 

 

(26,659

)

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(85,057

)

 

 

(90,043

)

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from follow-on offering of common stock, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions

 

 

 

379,828

 

 

Payments on principal of finance leases

(4,129

)

 

 

(4,167

)

 

Payments of deferred offering costs

(59

)

 

 

(798

)

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

17,373

 

 

 

15,905

 

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units

(2,150

)

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan

14,758

 

 

 

11,254

 

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

25,793

 

 

 

402,022

 

 

Effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

471

 

 

 

(25

)

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(74,441

)

 

 

301,084

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

516,789

 

 

 

215,705

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

442,348

 

 

 

$

516,789

 

 

Supplemental disclosures

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

$

114

 

 

$

243

 

Cash paid for income taxes

168

 

 

106

 

Purchases of fixed assets under finance leases

 

 

2,364

 

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities

35,415

 

 

12,173

 

Accrued purchases of property and equipment (including internal-use software)

1,080

 

 

1,155

 

Deferred offering costs, accrued but not yet paid

 

 

60

 

Share-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software development costs

1,986

 

 

1,014

 

Fair value of shares issued as consideration for acquisition

25,872

 

 

 

SMARTSHEET INC.

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP operating loss and operating margin

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

Loss from operations

$

(29,045

)

 

 

$

(30,096

)

 

$

(120,472

)

 

 

$

(103,774

)

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense*

20,891

 

 

 

11,852

 

 

72,022

 

 

 

37,564

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

2,791

 

 

 

845

 

 

6,266

 

 

 

2,734

 

 

One-time acquisition costs

77

 

 

 

138

 

 

977

 

 

 

686

 

 

Non-GAAP operating loss

$

(5,286

)

 

 

$

(17,261

)

 

$

(41,207

)

 

 

$

(62,790

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating margin

(26

)%

 

(38

)%

 

(31

)%

 

(38

)%

Non-GAAP operating margin

(5

)%

 

(22

)%

 

(11

)%

 

(23

)%

*Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods.

Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP net loss

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

(in thousands)

Net loss

$

(28,665

)

 

 

$

(28,160

)

 

 

$

(114,979

)

 

 

$

(95,940

)

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense*

20,891

 

 

 

11,852

 

 

 

72,022

 

 

 

37,564

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

2,791

 

 

 

845

 

 

 

6,266

 

 

 

2,734

 

 

One-time acquisition costs

77

 

 

 

138

 

 

 

977

 

 

 

686

 

 

Release of valuation allowance

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,014

)

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(4,906

)

 

 

$

(15,325

)

 

 

$

(39,728

)

 

 

$

(54,956

)

 

*Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods.

Anti-dilutive shares (in thousands)

 

January 31,

2021

 

2020

Shares subject to outstanding common stock awards

11,299

 

 

12,215

 

Shares issuable pursuant to the Employee Stock Purchase Plan

162

 

 

165

 

Total potentially dilutive shares

11,461

 

 

12,380

 

SMARTSHEET INC.

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Reconciliation from net operating cash flow to net free cash flow

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

(in thousands)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

15,204

 

 

 

$

(42

)

 

 

$

(15,648

)

 

 

$

(10,870

)

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(1,513

)

 

 

(967

)

 

 

(4,176

)

 

 

(5,153

)

 

Capitalized internal-use software development costs

(1,635

)

 

 

(1,509

)

 

 

(7,608

)

 

 

(6,699

)

 

Payments on principal of finance leases

(2,156

)

 

 

(1,053

)

 

 

(4,129

)

 

 

(4,167

)

 

Free cash flow

$

9,900

 

 

 

$

(3,571

)

 

 

$

(31,561

)

 

 

$

(26,889

)

 

Reconciliation from revenue to calculated billings

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

Total revenue

$

109,871

 

 

$

78,519

 

 

$

385,513

 

 

$

270,882

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue (end of period)

223,997

 

 

158,809

 

 

223,997

 

 

158,809

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue (beginning of period)

182,683

 

 

135,838

 

 

158,809

 

 

96,133

 

Calculated billings

$

151,185

 

 

$

101,490

 

 

$

450,701

 

 

$

333,558

 

SMARTSHEET INC.

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP operating loss guidance

 

 

Q1 FY 2022

 

FY 2022

 

Low

 

High

 

Low

 

High

 

(in millions)

Loss from operations

$

(51.5

)

 

 

$

(49.5

)

 

 

$

(202.1

)

 

 

$

(192.1

)

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense*

30.0

 

 

 

30.0

 

 

 

137.0

 

 

 

137.0

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

2.5

 

 

 

2.5

 

 

 

10.1

 

 

 

10.1

 

 

Non-GAAP operating loss

$

(19.0

)

 

 

$

(17.0

)

 

 

$

(55.0

)

 

 

$

(45.0

)

 

*Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods.

Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP net loss guidance

 

Q1 FY 2022

 

FY 2022

 

Low

 

High

 

Low

 

High

 

(in millions)

Net loss

$

(51.5

)

 

 

$

(49.5

)

 

 

$

(202.1

)

 

 

$

(192.1

)

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense*

30.0

 

 

 

30.0

 

 

 

137.0

 

 

 

137.0

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

2.5

 

 

 

2.5

 

 

 

10.1

 

 

 

10.1

 

 

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(19.0

)

 

 

$

(17.0

)

 

 

$

(55.0

)

 

 

$

(45.0

)

 

*Includes amortization related to share-based compensation that was capitalized in internal-use software and other assets in previous periods.

 



Smartsheet Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Results Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2021. "We continue to see positive market direction and growth, which contributed to a strong …

