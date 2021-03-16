 

Harris Williams Advises American Veterinary Group on its Sale to Oak Hill Capital

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised American Veterinary Group (AVG), a portfolio company of Latticework Capital Management (Latticework) and Trive Capital (Trive), on its sale to Oak Hill Capital (Oak Hill). AVG is an acquirer and operator of general practice and urgent care animal hospitals in the Southeastern United States. The transaction was led by Whit Knier and Geoff Smith of the Harris Williams Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) Group, Corey Benjamin and William McBride of the firm’s Consumer Group, and Jason Kurian of the firm’s Richmond office.

“AVG’s visionary management team has built a leading veterinary services platform which uniquely combines general practice wellness care with a novel urgent care model to form a differentiated ecosystem in its markets, delivering an unmatched experience to the pets, pet families and veterinarian partners they serve,” said Whit Knier, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Given the company’s strong and growing regional footprint and innovative, integrated service offering, we believe AVG is poised for tremendous continued success with Oak Hill.”

“Leveraging the expertise and experience of the firm’s HCLS Group and Consumer Group allowed us to effectively tailor our positioning of the business and resulted in an optimal outcome for AVG, Latticework and Trive,” said Corey Benjamin, a managing director at Harris Williams. “AVG is a truly unique platform and we look forward to watching the company’s next chapter with Oak Hill.”

“Harris Williams has been an excellent partner throughout this transaction and their guidance, support and industry knowledge was integral to our successful outcome,” said Craig Niebur, CEO of AVG. “All of us at AVG are very grateful to Harris Williams and look forward to building on our strategic initiatives with Oak Hill.”

Founded in 2015, AVG owns and manages a network of general practice and urgent care veterinary hospitals that treat and protect over 500,000 pets annually. AVG delivers high touch practice management solutions while supporting clinical autonomy to help veterinarians at all stages of the practice lifecycle focus on the needs of their patients, instead of the needs of their business.

Headquartered in Dallas, Latticework is a growth oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Latticework leverages its over 60 combined years of healthcare experience, as well as its network of industry executives, to help companies grow and realize their full long-term value. The firm is currently investing out of LCM Healthcare Fund I, LP.

