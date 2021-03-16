 

SHRMF BREAKING ALERT ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – SHRMF

16.03.2021, 21:09  |  28   |   |   

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Champignon Brands Inc. (OTC: SHRMF) resulting from allegations that Champignon may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Champignon securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2057.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 17, 2021, Champignon announced that “the Company has determined to withdraw and refile its condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion & analysis (‘MD&A’) for the three and six month periods ended March 31, 2020”. Further, the Company stated that “management determined that the financial statements needed to be restated to correct the accounting for the Acquisitions as the assets do not meet the definition of intangible assets for the purposes of international financial reporting standards and as result will be recorded as transaction costs in the Company’s statement of loss and comprehensive loss.” The Company also announced that “it was determined that a shareholder and contracted consultant (the ‘Consultant’) of the Company was a related party with respect to the Acquisitions.”

On this news, Champignon’s stock price fell 11% per share on February 17, 2021, damaging investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.



