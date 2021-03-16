 MediaAlpha Files Registration Statement for Secondary Offering

MediaAlpha is not offering any shares of Class A common stock in the offering. The selling stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the proposed offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

MediaAlpha, Inc. (“MediaAlpha”) (NYSE: MAX) today announced that it publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed secondary offering of up to 7,000,000 shares (not including shares subject to the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares) of its Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders.

J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint bookrunners. Canaccord Genuity and William Blair are acting as bookrunners. JMP Securities and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods are acting as co-managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com or by telephone at (866) 803-9204; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

In connection with this offering, J.P. Morgan and Citigroup, as representatives of the several underwriters in MediaAlpha’s initial public offering, have agreed to waive the transfer restrictions under the lock-up agreements that were executed in connection with the initial public offering with respect to the shares of Class A common stock being offered by the selling stockholders, which includes shares beneficially owned by certain of MediaAlpha’s directors or entities with which they are affiliated, provided that the waiver of transfer restrictions is limited to the shares actually sold in this offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316006033/en/