 

Berkeley Lights to Participate in the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in Digital Cell Biology, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum.

Berkeley Lights’ management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 24 at 7:45 a.m. Pacific Time / 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.berkeleylights.com.

About Berkeley Lights
Berkeley Lights is a leading Digital Cell Biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

Berkeley Lights’ Beacon and Lightning systems and Culture Station instrument are FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Press Contact
berkeleylights@bulleitgroup.com

Investor Contact
ir@berkeleylights.com




25.02.21
Berkeley Lights Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Provides Outlook for Full Year 2021
25.02.21
Berkeley Lights to Participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference