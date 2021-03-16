 

Reed’s Inc. Announces Release Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast

16.03.2021, 21:05  |   |   |   

NORWALK, Conn., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s Inc. (Nasdaq: REED), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural beverages, today announced that it intends to issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after the market close on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

Following the release, members of Reed’s, Inc. senior management team will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. This conference call can be accessed via a link on Reed's investor website at https://investor.reedsinc.com under the "Events & Presentations" section or directly at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143935. To listen to the live call over the Internet, please go to Reed's website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Additionally, the call may be accessed with the toll free dial-in number, (877) 425-9470 (U.S.); or (201) 389-0878 (International). Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website under the “Investors” section at https://investor.reedsinc.com for approximately 90 days.

About Reed’s, Inc.:

Established in 1989, Reed's is America's number 1 name in Ginger and America’s best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Virgil's is America's best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed's portfolio is sold in over 40,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed's core product line of Original, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. The company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil's line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas and Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Varieties.

For more information about Reed’s, please visit the Company’s website at: https://drinkreeds.com/ or call 800-99-REEDS. Follow Reed’s on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @drinkreeds.

For more information about Virgil’s, please visit Virgil’s website at: https://virgils.com/. Follow Virgil’s on Twitter and Instagram @drinkvirgils and on Facebook @drinkvirgilssoda.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
Reed Anderson, ICR
(800) 997-3337 Ext 2
Or (646) 277-1260
Email: ir@reedsinc.com
www.reedsinc.com




Wertpapier


