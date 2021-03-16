 

Kymera Therapeutics Appoints Elena Ridloff, CFA, to Board of Directors

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced the appointment of Elena Ridloff, CFA, to its Board of Directors, where she will serve as Chair of the Audit Committee. Ms. Ridloff joins Kymera’s Board with two decades of biopharmaceutical industry experience, including senior leadership positions at commercial-stage companies and as an institutional investor.

“I am excited to welcome Elena to Kymera’s Board of Directors,” said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kymera Therapeutics. “Elena’s leadership and deep industry experience will be invaluable in helping us build and advance Kymera into a fully integrated, best-in-class degrader medicines company.”

“It is an honor to join Kymera’s Board during a transformational year in which the Company is set to advance three novel protein degrader programs into the clinic,” said Ms. Ridloff. “I look forward to working with the management team and Board to help Kymera deliver on the promise of targeted protein degradation to address previously intractable disease targets.”

Ms. Ridloff currently serves as the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. She joined the company in April 2018 as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, where she led investor and financial communications activities and since October 2018 has served as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Acadia, Ms. Ridloff was Vice President, Investor Relations at Alexion Pharmaceuticals and served as a member of the Operating Committee. Additionally, Ms. Ridloff was Chief Executive Officer and Managing Member of BIOVISIO, an independent consulting firm serving the life sciences industry. She was also a Managing Director at Maverick Capital, a hedge fund based in New York, and was responsible for investments in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, and life science sectors. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Kronos Bio, Inc. Ms. Ridloff earned her BA in History and Sociology of Science from the University of Pennsylvania. She is also a CFA charterholder.

About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative new approach to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera’s Pegasus targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body’s natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade the most intractable of proteins, and advance new treatment options for patients. Kymera’s initial programs are IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3, which each address high impact targets within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.kymeratx.com.

