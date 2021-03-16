 

Meso Numismatics Announces Final Post Closing Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 21:05  |   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- MSSV extends LOI with GSCG for an additional 90 days.  Meso Numismatics, Inc. (“Meso Numismatics” or the “Company”) (MSSV), a technology and numismatic company specializing in the Meso Region, including Central America and the Caribbean, is pleased to announce the completion of this final post closing agreement.

“We are pleased that we have been successful in completing our commitment to the market by ensuring Meso is current with all SEC filings.  We are currently working on completing our audited 2020 annual 10K filing,” said Dave Christensen, President and CEO of MESO.

“This will be the last extension to the LOI after which the transaction is expected to close by June 23, 2021,” he continued. “We are looking forward to completing this transaction and entering into the growing stem cell market with Global Stem Cells Group.”

This press release should be read in conjunction with all other filings on www.sec.gov

For more information on Global Stem Cells Group please visit: www.stemcellsgroup.com

About Meso Numismatics: Meso Numismatics, Corp is an emerging numismatic and technology company specialized in the Meso Region, including Central America and the Caribbean. The Company has quickly become the central hub for rare, exquisite, and valuable inventory for not only the Meso region, but for exceptional items from around the world. With the Company's breadth of business experience and technology team, the Company will continue to help companies grow.

Forward Looking Statements

Some information in this document constitutes forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements, such as the closing of the share exchange agreement. The words “plan”, "forecast", "anticipates", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Lans Holdings Inc., herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. Lans Holdings Inc. disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this estimate, except as may be required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor.relations@mssvinc.com

Telephone: (800) 956-3935




