HTG Molecular Diagnostics to Announce Year End 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, March 25

TUCSON, Ariz., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced that it will report its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 after the market close on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Management will also host a conference call with investors to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update at 4:30pm Eastern Time.



Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date: Thursday, March 25 Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time Toll Free: 877-407-0789 International: 201-689-8562 Conference ID: 13715845 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143331

About HTG

HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

