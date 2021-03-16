 

CHF Solutions, Inc. Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

16.03.2021, 21:05  |   |   |   

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) (the “Company”) announced today that it intends to offer shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.  All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be offered by the Company.  The Company intends to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock offered in the public offering.  The Company intends to use the net proceeds for the offering for general corporate purposes, including the continued investment in commercialization efforts. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager in connection with the offering. Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The offering is made pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-224881) that was filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective on May 23, 2018.  The Company will file a prospectus supplement with the SEC relating to such shares of common stock. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering may be obtained, when available, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., 640 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10019, or by email at prospectus@ladenburg.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer, if at all, will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement.

About CHF Solutions
CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with a wholly-owned subsidiary in Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

