Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of $14.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC, NASDAQ: CYCCP; "Cyclacel" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 2,078,214 shares of its common stock, offered at a price of $7.00 to the public, which includes the full exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option to purchase additional shares. The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are approximately $14.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. Existing and new institutional investors participated in the offering.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as the sole book-running manager, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Roth Capital Partners, and Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC acted as co-managers for the public offering.

This offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-231923) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on June 21, 2019. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on March 11, 2021 and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The final prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Before investing in the offering, you should read the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus in their entirety as well as the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and the offering. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY, 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.