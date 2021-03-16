Celebrating its 10th anniversary, this year’s event focuses on the collaboration between technology and fashion in order to drive sustainability practices across the entire fashion industry. When bold creativity and designer talent converges with Kornit Digital’s disruptive and innovative fashion printing technology, designers globally are enabled to create sustainable collections without any production barriers. Kornit Fashion Week Tel Aviv highlights collections from over 30 fashion designers including Alon Livne, Victor Bellaish, Shahar Avnet, Dorin Frankfurt, Lara Rosnovsky and Sasson Kedem, to name a few, who will be showing pieces from their collections which use Kornit Digital’s innovative technology both in their prototypes and in their production practices.

Kornit Digital printers and services are available worldwide enabling the entire fashion ecosystem to be driven by demand rather than supply, meaning brands produce only what is sold. This ‘on-demand’ approach is the future of fashion production, eliminating material, water, and transport waste, reducing energy and pollution of natural resources, presenting a fully sustainable production solution all the way through.

A selection of eight up-and-coming designers all of whom are part of the Upcoming Designers Greenhouse by Mifal Ha'Pais, the Israeli lottery. As part of the prestigious Greenhouse grant, now in its sixth year, each designer receives a grant of 120,000 NIS which goes towards designing and producing a runway collection, as well as mentorship from a senior designer and a business mentor. This year, the promising collections are to be launched at Kornit Fashion Week Tel Aviv. This year’s winners include: Nofar Duchovny (TUTU.B), Shadi Magleton (SFM), Dennis and Artium Ryabko (HAVIE mnfct), Anat Friedman, Amit Luzon and Eyal Eliyahu (ADISH), Yifat Finkelstein, Ariel Toledano (Maison Ariel Toledano) and Or Eidelman (E218 Studio)