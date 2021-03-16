Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Redemption of 7.50% Series 2023 Term Preferred Stock

GREENWICH, Conn., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: OXLC, OXLCO, OXLCM and OXLCP) announced today that it has called for redemption and will redeem all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s 7.50% Series 2023 Term Preferred Stock (the “Shares”), which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker OXLCO. The Company will redeem all 2,281,395 Shares on April 15, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $25 per Share plus $0.07291667, which represents the accrued but unpaid dividends per Share from April 1, 2021 to, but excluding, the Redemption Date, for a redemption price of $25.07291667 per Share or an aggregate redemption price of $57,201,226.73. The Company has set April 1, 2021 as the record date for the redemption of the Shares. The Shares will be redeemed from each holder of the Shares pro rata based upon the number of outstanding Shares held by such holder.



The Shares will be de-listed from the NASDAQ Global Select Market on April 1, 2021. Holders of the Shares will not be entitled to receive distributions on the Shares after the Redemption Date. Any dividends previously declared by the Board which become due and payable after the Redemption Date have been rescinded by the Board in connection with the redemption of the Shares, including distributions to be paid on April 30, 2021 and May 28, 2021. Distributions with payment dates prior to the Redemption Date will be paid to holders of the Shares prior to the redemption.