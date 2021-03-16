Mitek to Present at Maxim Group’s 2021 Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, today announced that CEO Max Carnecchia is scheduled to present at Maxim Group’s Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference to be held March 17-19, 2021.



Mr. Carnecchia will participate in a fireside chat with Maxim analyst Allen Klee on Friday, March 19th from 10:30 am – 11:00 am Eastern Time (7:30 am – 8:00 am Pacific). To access the session, investors should register for the conference here.