Power Integrations Names Jennifer A. Lloyd to Its Board of Directors

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced that Jennifer A. Lloyd, Ph.D. will join the company’s board of directors on April 1, 2021.

Since 1997, Dr. Lloyd has served in a succession of increasingly senior technical and management roles at Analog Devices, Inc., a global leader in the design and manufacture of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. She is currently vice president in charge of the company’s Precision Technology and Platforms Group, leading a global team providing technologies for a wide range of applications and end-markets. She has published numerous technical papers and been awarded nine U.S. patents. Dr. Lloyd holds doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees in electrical engineering and computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.