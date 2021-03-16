Caleres Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

“I am proud of the Caleres team and the tremendous progress we have made on a wide range of strategic objectives during an unprecedented year that saw the pervasive impact of the pandemic and protracted economic lockdown,” said Diane Sullivan, Chairman and CEO. “Among the highlights, we:

Streamlined the organization and rightsized our expense base, resulting in $100 million in ongoing annualized expense savings;

Achieved a 40 percent increase in ecommerce sales via our rapidly growing owned websites;

Commenced the strategic closure of a portion of our brick-and-mortar portfolio to better align with the accelerated consumer shift toward digital;

Generated approximately $126 million in cash from operations;

Strengthened the balance sheet – restoring overall debt to below pre-pandemic levels by fiscal year-end and significantly reducing our working capital position;

Returned approximately $34 million to shareholders through our long-standing dividend and share repurchase program.

“We continued to execute at a very high level at Famous Footwear, which rebounded quickly following the extended store closures and capped off 2020 with a modest decline in fourth quarter sales and a significant increase in year-over-year earnings. For the Brand Portfolio, we have identified areas of opportunity that are expected to position this segment for improved performance including actions to ensure the optimal alignment of our product assortment and omnichannel capabilities to more closely reflect rapidly evolving consumer behaviors, preferences and priorities.”

“While the pace of recovery is still uncertain, there are signs of stabilization in the marketplace,” said, Sullivan. “We believe we are well-positioned to capitalize as the market rebounds and the world returns to a greater degree of normalcy. As we plan for future success, we will focus on maintaining our strong momentum at Famous Footwear; driving enhanced consumer alignment and improved performance in the Brand Portfolio; taking a careful and disciplined approach to cost control and capital spending; reducing debt levels still further; and returning excess cash to shareholders. In short, Caleres is a more agile and focused organization than it was at the start of 2020, with an even more vigorous commitment to connecting with our consumers and providing them with compelling and fresh product – across growing footwear categories — when, where and how they want to shop. We are confident that we can leverage our talented and dedicated workforce, strong operating platform, powerful portfolio and improved financial position to capitalize on the opportunities we see ahead in order to drive long-term value for our shareholders.”

Key Financial Information:

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

(13-weeks ended January 30, 2021 compared to 13-weeks ended February 1, 2020)

Net sales were $571.0 million, down 18.3 percent from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 Direct-to-consumer represented 75 percent of total net sales A 6.2 percent sales decline in the Famous Footwear segment A 32.4 percent sales decline in the Brand Portfolio segment Total company owned ecommerce website sales increased approximately 25 percent, with ecommerce penetration rising to approximately 30 percent of net sales



Gross profit was $225.6 million, while gross margin was 39.5 percent

SG&A expense of $226.1 million, down $34.7 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019

Net loss of $77.0 million, or loss of $2.11 per diluted share, compared to net earnings of $0.4 million, or earnings of $0.01 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Loss of $2.11 per share includes $2.14 for the below items: COVID-19 related impairments and other expenses of $1.03; Intangible asset impairment charges of $0.49; Brand Portfolio expense of $0.37 related to the Naturalizer brand retail exits; Fair value adjustment of $0.18 associated with the mandatory purchase obligation for Blowfish Malibu; and Vionic integration-related costs of $0.07.



Adjusted net income of $1.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share compared to adjusted net income of $13.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019

Generated $24.6 million in cash from operations and ended the fourth quarter with $88.3 million of cash on hand

Reduced credit facility borrowings by $50 million during the fourth quarter to end the year at $250 million, or $25 million below last year’s pre-virus levels

Reduced inventory levels by approximately 21 percent year-over-year, reflecting ongoing actions taken to align with consumer demand and the ongoing liquidation of Naturalizer store inventory

Fiscal 2020 Results Versus 2019

(52-weeks ended January 30, 2021 compared to 52-weeks ended February 1, 2020)

Consolidated sales of $2,117.1 million were down 27.5 percent Direct-to-consumer sales represented 73 percent of total net sales A 20.4 percent sales decline in the Famous Footwear segment A 35.8 percent sales decline in the Brand Portfolio segment Total company owned ecommerce website sales increased approximately 40 percent, with ecommerce penetration rising to approximately 30 percent of net sales



Gross profit was $787.0 million, while gross margin was 37.2%

SG&A expense of $889.5 million represented 42.0% of sales

Net loss for the year was $439.1 million, resulting in a loss per diluted share of $11.80 including $10.40 for the below items: Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges of $6.35; COVID-19 related impairments and other expenses of $3.10; Fair value adjustment of $0.48 associated with the mandatory purchase obligation for Blowfish Malibu; Brand Portfolio expense of $0.40 related to brand exits, primarily Naturalizer retail; and Vionic integration-related costs of $0.07.



Adjusted net loss of $52.0 million, or adjusted loss of $1.40 per diluted share compared to adjusted net income of $86.4 million, or adjusted earnings of $2.10 per diluted share, in fiscal 2019

Generated $126.4 million in cash from operations

Returned $34.1 million to shareholders during the year through: $10.8 million in dividend payouts; and $23.3 million to repurchase 2.9 million shares, or seven percent of shares outstanding, at an average share price of $8.05.



2021 Outlook

Given the ongoing disruption related to the virus, supply chain dislocations and associated near-term uncertainty in the marketplace, Caleres is not providing fiscal year 2021 guidance at this time. The company will evaluate market conditions as the year progresses and will endeavor to reinstate its more traditional guidance practices in the future.

Definitions

All references in this press release, outside of the condensed consolidated financial statements that follow, unless otherwise noted, related to net earnings (loss) attributable to Caleres, Inc. and diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders, are presented as net earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per diluted share, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, the company’s financial results are provided both in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, the company provides historic and estimated future gross profit, operating earnings (loss), net earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per diluted share adjusted to exclude certain gains, charges and recoveries, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These results are included as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP because management believes these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the company’s business and provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the company’s core operating results. These measures should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and expectations regarding the company’s future performance and the performance of its brands. Such statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include (i) the coronavirus outbreak and its adverse impact on our business operations, store traffic and financial condition (ii) changing consumer demands, which may be influenced by consumers' disposable income, which in turn can be influenced by general economic conditions and other factors; (iii) impairment charges resulting from a long-term decline in our stock price; (iv) rapidly changing fashion trends and consumer preferences and purchasing patterns; (v) intense competition within the footwear industry; (vi) political and economic conditions or other threats to the continued and uninterrupted flow of inventory from China and other countries, where the company relies heavily on third-party manufacturing facilities for a significant amount of its inventory; (vii) imposition of tariffs; (viii) the ability to accurately forecast sales and manage inventory levels; (ix) cybersecurity threats or other major disruption to the company’s information technology systems; (x) customer concentration and increased consolidation in the retail industry; (xi) transitional challenges with acquisitions; (xii) a disruption in the company’s distribution centers; (xiii) foreign currency fluctuations; (xiv) changes to tax laws, policies and treaties; (xv) the ability to recruit and retain senior management and other key associates; (xvi) compliance with applicable laws and standards with respect to labor, trade and product safety issues; (xvii) the ability to maintain relationships with current suppliers; (xviii) the ability to attract, retain, and maintain good relationships with licensors and protect our intellectual property rights; and (xix) the ability to secure/exit leases on favorable terms. The company's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission contain detailed information relating to such factors, including, without limitation, the information under the caption Risk Factors in Item 1A of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 1, 2020, which information is incorporated by reference herein and updated by the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company does not undertake any obligation or plan to update these forward-looking statements, even though its situation may change.

SCHEDULE 1 CALERES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended ($ thousands, except per share data) January 30, 2021 February 1, 2020 January 30, 2021 February 1, 2020 Net sales $ 570,959 $ 698,948 $ 2,117,070 $ 2,921,562 Cost of goods sold 345,400 420,138 1,330,021 1,737,202 Gross profit 225,559 278,810 787,049 1,184,360 Selling and administrative expenses 226,063 260,788 889,489 1,065,760 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 23,805 — 286,524 — Restructuring and other special charges, net 31,070 12,353 96,694 14,787 Operating (loss) earnings (55,379 ) 5,669 (485,658 ) 103,813 Interest expense, net (14,541 ) (7,835 ) (48,287 ) (33,123 ) Other income, net 4,117 1 16,834 7,903 (Loss) earnings before income taxes (65,803 ) (2,165 ) (517,111 ) 78,593 Income tax (provision) benefit (11,276 ) 2,174 78,117 (16,511 ) Net (loss) earnings (77,079 ) 9 (438,994 ) 62,082 Net (loss) earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (103 ) (399 ) 120 (737 ) Net (loss) earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. $ (76,976 ) $ 408 $ (439,114 ) $ 62,819 Basic (loss) earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ (2.11 ) $ 0.01 $ (11.80 ) $ 1.53 Diluted (loss) earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ (2.11 ) $ 0.01 $ (11.80 ) $ 1.53

SCHEDULE 2 CALERES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) ($ thousands) January 30, 2021 February 1, 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,295 $ 45,218 Receivables, net 126,994 162,181 Inventories, net 487,955 618,406 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 79,312 56,494 Total current assets 782,556 882,299 Lease right-of-use assets 554,303 695,594 Property and equipment, net 172,437 224,846 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 240,071 539,579 Other assets 117,683 89,389 Total assets $ 1,867,050 $ 2,431,707 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Borrowings under revolving credit agreement $ 250,000 $ 275,000 Mandatory purchase obligation - Blowfish Malibu 39,134 — Trade accounts payable 280,501 267,018 Lease obligations 153,060 127,869 Other accrued expenses 182,814 181,063 Total current liabilities 905,509 850,950 Noncurrent lease obligations 518,942 629,032 Long-term debt 198,851 198,391 Other liabilities 39,894 104,204 Total other liabilities 757,687 931,627 Total Caleres, Inc. shareholders’ equity 200,247 645,950 Noncontrolling interests 3,607 3,180 Total equity 203,854 649,130 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,867,050 $ 2,431,707

SCHEDULE 3 CALERES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Fifty-Two Weeks Ended ($ thousands) January 30, 2021 February 1, 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 126,353 $ 170,786 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (16,786 ) (44,533 ) Disposals of property and equipment — 636 Capitalized software (5,274 ) (5,619 ) Net cash used for investing activities (22,060 ) (49,516 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit agreement 438,500 288,500 Repayments under revolving credit agreement (463,500 ) (348,500 ) Dividends paid (10,764 ) (11,422 ) Acquisition of treasury stock (23,348 ) (33,424 ) Issuance of common stock under share-based plans, net (1,135 ) (2,644 ) Contributions by noncontrolling interests, net 139 2,500 Other (1,198 ) (1,342 ) Net cash used for financing activities (61,306 ) (106,332 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 90 80 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 43,077 15,018 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 45,218 30,200 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 88,295 $ 45,218

SCHEDULE 4 CALERES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS (LOSS) AND DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (GAAP BASIS) TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (NON-GAAP BASIS)

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended January 30, 2021 February 1, 2020 Net (Loss) Net Pre-Tax Earnings Diluted Pre-Tax Earnings Impact of Attributable (Loss) Impact of Attributable Diluted Charges/Other to Caleres, Earnings Charges/Other to Caleres, Earnings ($ thousands, except per share data) Items Inc. Per Share Items Inc. Per Share GAAP (loss) earnings $ (76,976 ) $ (2.11 ) $ 408 $ 0.01 Charges/other items: Intangible asset impairment charges $ 23,805 17,854 0.49 $ — — — COVID-19-related expenses (1) 15,245 37,486 1.03 — — — Brand Portfolio - business exits 14,774 13,680 0.37 1,615 1,198 0.03 Fair value adjustment to Blowfish purchase obligation 8,989 6,675 0.18 1,545 1,147 0.03 Vionic integration-related costs 3,436 2,552 0.07 — — — Expense containment initiatives — — — 15,033 11,189 0.27 Total charges/other items $ 66,249 $ 78,247 $ 2.14 $ 18,193 $ 13,534 $ 0.33 Adjusted earnings $ 1,271 $ 0.03 $ 13,942 $ 0.34

(Unaudited) Fifty-Two Weeks Ended January 30, 2021 February 1, 2020 Net (Loss) Net Pre-Tax Earnings Diluted Pre-Tax Earnings Impact of Attributable (Loss) Impact of Attributable Diluted Charges/Other to Caleres, Earnings Charges/Other to Caleres, Earnings ($ thousands, except per share data) Items Inc. Per Share Items Inc. Per Share GAAP (loss) earnings $ (439,114 ) $ (11.80 ) $ 62,819 $ 1.53 Charges/other items: Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges $ 286,524 236,360 6.35 $ — — — COVID-19-related expenses (2) 114,285 115,533 3.10 — — — Fair value adjustment to Blowfish purchase obligation 23,935 17,773 0.48 5,428 4,031 0.10 Brand Portfolio - business exits 16,372 14,867 0.40 3,520 2,613 0.06 Vionic acquisition and integration-related costs 3,436 2,552 0.07 7,696 5,714 0.14 Expense containment initiatives — — — 15,033 11,189 0.27 Total charges/other items $ 444,552 $ 387,085 $ 10.40 $ 31,677 $ 23,547 $ 0.57 Adjusted (loss) earnings $ (52,029 ) $ (1.40 ) $ 86,366 $ 2.10

____________________ (1) Represents costs associated with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily consisting of impairment charges associated with property and equipment and lease right-of use assets. (2) Represents costs associated with the economic impact of the COVID 19 pandemic, primarily consisting of impairment charges associated with property and equipment and lease right-of-use assets, inventory markdowns, expenses associated with factory order cancellations, provision for expected credit losses and severance.

SCHEDULE 5 CALERES, INC. SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT

SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Famous Footwear Brand Portfolio Eliminations and Other Consolidated January 30, February 1, January 30, February 1, January 30, February 1, January 30, February 1, ($ thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 346,657 $ 369,468 $ 234,034 $ 345,972 $ (9,732 ) $ (16,492 ) $ 570,959 $ 698,948 Gross profit 141,616 157,140 83,121 121,095 822 575 225,559 278,810 Adjusted gross profit 141,616 157,140 85,506 122,710 822 575 227,944 280,425 Gross profit rate 40.9 % 42.5 % 35.5 % 35.0 % (8.4 )% (3.5 )% 39.5 % 39.9 % Adjusted gross profit rate 40.9 % 42.5 % 36.5 % 35.5 % (8.4 )% (3.5 )% 39.9 % 40.1 % Operating earnings (loss) 14,830 6,860 (55,888 ) 11,928 (14,321 ) (13,119 ) (55,379 ) 5,669 Adjusted operating earnings (loss) 14,830 10,343 1,214 18,621 (14,163 ) (9,327 ) 1,881 19,637 Operating earnings (loss) % 4.3 % 1.9 % (23.9 )% 3.4 % 147.2 % 79.5 % (9.7 )% 0.8 % Adjusted operating earnings % 4.3 % 2.8 % 0.5 % 5.4 % 145.5 % 56.6 % 0.3 % 2.8 % Same-store sales % (on a 13-week basis) (1.8 )% 5.1 % (28.3 )% (0.6 )% — % — % — % — % Number of stores 916 949 170 228 — — 1,086 1,177

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED RESULTS (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Famous Footwear Brand Portfolio Eliminations and Other Consolidated January 30, February 1, January 30, February 1, January 30, February 1, January 30, February 1, ($ thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross profit $ 141,616 $ 157,140 $ 83,121 $ 121,095 $ 822 $ 575 $ 225,559 $ 278,810 Charges/Other Items: Brand Portfolio - business exits — — 2,385 1,615 — — 2,385 1,615 Total charges/other items — — 2,385 1,615 — — 2,385 1,615 Adjusted gross profit $ 141,616 $ 157,140 $ 85,506 $ 122,710 $ 822 $ 575 $ 227,944 $ 280,425 Operating earnings (loss) $ 14,830 $ 6,860 $ (55,888 ) $ 11,928 $ (14,321 ) $ (13,119 ) $ (55,379 ) $ 5,669 Charges/Other Items: Intangible asset impairment charges — — 23,805 — — — 23,805 — COVID-19-related expenses — — 15,245 — — — 15,245 — Brand Portfolio - business exits — — 14,774 1,615 — — 14,774 1,615 Vionic integration-related costs — — 3,278 — 158 — 3,436 — Expense containment initiatives — 3,483 — 5,078 — 3,792 — 12,353 Total charges/other items — 3,483 57,102 6,693 158 3,792 57,260 13,968 Adjusted operating earnings (loss) $ 14,830 $ 10,343 $ 1,214 $ 18,621 $ (14,163 ) $ (9,327 ) $ 1,881 $ 19,637

SCHEDULE 5 CALERES, INC. SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT

SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS (Unaudited) Fifty-Two Weeks Ended Famous Footwear Brand Portfolio Eliminations and Other Consolidated January 30, February 1, January 30, February 1, January 30, February 1, January 30, February 1, ($ thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 1,263,551 $ 1,588,057 $ 902,481 $ 1,406,460 $ (48,962 ) $ (72,955 ) $ 2,117,070 $ 2,921,562 Gross profit 489,883 675,401 294,828 506,556 2,338 2,403 787,049 1,184,360 Adjusted gross profit 495,841 675,401 326,269 515,337 2,338 2,403 824,448 1,193,141 Gross profit rate 38.8 % 42.5 % 32.7 % 36.0 % (4.8 )% (3.3 )% 37.2 % 40.5 % Adjusted gross profit rate 39.2 % 42.5 % 36.2 % 36.6 % (4.8 )% (3.3 )% 38.9 % 40.8 % Operating (loss) earnings (23,821 ) 76,896 (408,444 ) 58,153 (53,393 ) (31,236 ) (485,658 ) 103,813 Adjusted (loss) operating earnings (1,270 ) 80,379 (11,172 ) 72,640 (52,599 ) (25,637 ) (65,041 ) 127,382 Operating (loss) earnings% (1.9 )% 4.8 % (45.3 )% 4.1 % 109.1 % 42.8 % (22.9 )% 3.6 % Adjusted (loss) operating earnings% (0.1 )% 5.1 % (1.2 )% 5.2 % 107.4 % 35.1 % (3.1 )% 4.4 % Same-store sales % (on a 52-week basis) 1.6 % 2.0 % (31.0 )% (5.8 )% — % — % — % — % Number of stores 916 949 170 228 — — 1,086 1,177

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED RESULTS (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited) Fifty-Two Weeks Ended Famous Footwear Brand Portfolio Eliminations and Other Consolidated January 30, February 1, January 30, February 1, January 30, February 1, January 30, February 1, ($ thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross profit $ 489,883 $ 675,401 $ 294,828 $ 506,556 $ 2,338 $ 2,403 $ 787,049 $ 1,184,360 Charges/Other Items: COVID-19-related expenses 5,958 — 27,458 — — — 33,416 — Brand Portfolio - business exits — — 3,983 2,969 — — 3,983 2,969 Vionic acquisition and integration-related costs — — — 5,812 — — — 5,812 Total charges/other items 5,958 — 31,441 8,781 — — 37,399 8,781 Adjusted gross profit $ 495,841 $ 675,401 $ 326,269 $ 515,337 $ 2,338 $ 2,403 $ 824,448 $ 1,193,141 Operating (loss) earnings $ (23,821 ) $ 76,896 $ (408,444 ) $ 58,153 $ (53,393 ) $ (31,236 ) $ (485,658 ) $ 103,813 Charges/Other Items: Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges — — 286,524 — — — 286,524 — COVID-19-related expenses 22,551 — 91,098 — 636 — 114,285 — Brand Portfolio - business exits — — 16,372 3,520 — — 16,372 3,520 Vionic acquisition and integration-related costs — — 3,278 5,889 158 1,807 3,436 7,696 Expense containment initiatives — 3,483 — 5,078 — 3,792 — 12,353 Total charges/other items 22,551 3,483 397,272 14,487 794 5,599 420,617 23,569 Adjusted operating (loss) earnings $ (1,270 ) $ 80,379 $ (11,172 ) $ 72,640 $ (52,599 ) $ (25,637 ) $ (65,041 ) $ 127,382

SCHEDULE 6 CALERES, INC. BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended January 30, February 1, January 30, February 1, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ thousands, except per share data) Net (loss) earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc.: Net (loss) earnings $ (77,079 ) $ 9 $ (438,994 ) $ 62,082 Net loss (earnings) attributable to noncontrolling interests 103 399 (120 ) 737 Net (loss) earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. (76,976 ) 408 (439,114 ) 62,819 Net earnings allocated to participating securities — (45 ) — (1,988 ) Net (loss) earnings attributable to Caleres, Inc. after allocation of earnings to participating securities $ (76,976 ) $ 363 $ (439,114 ) $ 60,831 Basic and diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc.: Basic common shares 36,564 39,235 37,220 39,796 Dilutive effect of share-based awards — 55 — 57 Diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc. 36,564 39,290 37,220 39,853 Basic (loss) earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ (2.11 ) $ 0.01 $ (11.80 ) $ 1.53 Diluted (loss) earnings per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ (2.11 ) $ 0.01 $ (11.80 ) $ 1.53

SCHEDULE 7 CALERES, INC. BASIC AND DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Two Weeks Ended January 30, February 1, January 30, February 1, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ thousands, except per share data) Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Caleres, Inc.: Adjusted net earnings (loss) $ 1,168 $ 13,543 $ (51,909 ) $ 85,629 Net loss (earnings) attributable to noncontrolling interests 103 399 (120 ) 737 Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Caleres, Inc. 1,271 13,942 (52,029 ) 86,366 Net earnings allocated to participating securities (55 ) (404 ) — (2,766 ) Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to Caleres, Inc. after allocation of earnings to participating securities $ 1,216 $ 13,538 $ (52,029 ) $ 83,600 Basic and diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc.: Basic common shares 36,564 39,235 37,220 39,796 Dilutive effect of share-based awards 162 55 — 57 Diluted common shares attributable to Caleres, Inc. 36,726 39,290 37,220 39,853 Basic adjusted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 0.03 $ 0.35 $ (1.40 ) $ 2.10 Diluted adjusted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Caleres, Inc. shareholders $ 0.03 $ 0.34 $ (1.40 ) $ 2.10

