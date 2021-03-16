EPR Properties Declares Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared its quarterly dividends to preferred shareholders:

5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (NYSE:EPRprC): The Company declared a dividend of $0.359375 per share payable April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2021.

The Company declared a dividend of $0.359375 per share payable April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2021. 9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (NYSE:EPRprE): The Company declared a dividend of $0.5625 per share payable April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2021.

The Company declared a dividend of $0.5625 per share payable April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2021. 5.75% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE:EPRprG): The Company declared a dividend of $0.359375 per share payable April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2021.

About EPR Properties

