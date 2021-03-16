 

Apartment Income REIT Corp. Announces Expected Taxability of 2021 Dividend

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) (“AIR”) was created to be the best and most efficient way to own multifamily real estate. AIR’s simple and transparent business model, with best-in-class operations, low overhead costs, and the safety of a diversified portfolio and strong balance sheet supports a high current return of 4.0%1.

AIR was also created to be tax efficient. AIR is not currently expected to have any need for taxable stock dividends and should have a more favorable dividend profile for taxable investors. Only approximately 60%2 of AIR’s dividend is expected to be taxable, versus the apartment sector average of approximately 99.8%2. Approximately 40% of AIR’s dividend is expected to be a tax-free return of capital. For a taxable investor, AIR’s already superior current yield should be even better.

Percent of Dividend

AIR Expected 2021

Apartment Sector Average
for 2020

Taxable Dividend

60.0

%

99.8

%

 

 

 

Non-taxable Return of Capital

40.0

%

0.2

%

About AIR

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding our intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected taxable nature of AIR’s future dividends. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

