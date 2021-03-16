Apartment Income REIT Corp. Announces Expected Taxability of 2021 Dividend

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) (“AIR”) was created to be the best and most efficient way to own multifamily real estate. AIR’s simple and transparent business model, with best-in-class operations, low overhead costs, and the safety of a diversified portfolio and strong balance sheet supports a high current return of 4.0%1.

AIR was also created to be tax efficient. AIR is not currently expected to have any need for taxable stock dividends and should have a more favorable dividend profile for taxable investors. Only approximately 60%2 of AIR’s dividend is expected to be taxable, versus the apartment sector average of approximately 99.8%2. Approximately 40% of AIR’s dividend is expected to be a tax-free return of capital. For a taxable investor, AIR’s already superior current yield should be even better.