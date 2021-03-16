Velocity Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

“The fourth quarter marked a significant turning point in the Company’s emergence from the effects of the pandemic,” said Chris Farrar, President and CEO. “The excellent operating results reflect the strength of our business model, despite unprecedented economic stress in 2020. I am proud of our team’s return to increasing production levels and the ongoing positive resolution of delinquent loans. We have continued to drive momentum in our production activities as we move into 2021, and looking forward, we expect to organically grow originations and opportunistically evaluate other areas to deploy capital profitably.”

Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) (“Velocity” or the “Company”) reported net income and core income of $9.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and diluted earnings per common share of $0.29. Book value per common share was $10.93, an increase from $10.44 as of December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Operating Results KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS ($ in thousands) 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 $ Variance % Variance Pretax income $ 11,753 $ 5,025 $ 6,728 134% Net income $ 9,576 $ 3,481 $ 6,095 175% Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.29 $ 0.11 $ 0.18 165% Core Income(1) $ 9,576 $ 3,913 $ 5,663 145% Pretax return on equity 21.82% 9.60% n.a. 127% Return on equity 17.78% 6.60% n.a. 169% Net interest margin - portfolio 4.07% 3.77% n.a. 8% Net interest margin -total company 3.68% 3.39% n.a. 9% Operating Margin 52.24% 29.75% n.a. 76% Average common equity $ 215,489 $ 209,468 $ 6,021 3%

(1) Core income is a non-GAAP measure. Please see the reconciliation to GAAP net income at the end of this release.

Discussion of results:

4Q20 net income totaled $9.6 million, an increase from $3.5 million in 3Q20, and reflects improved portfolio income and gain on the sale of newly originated loans

‒ Gain on loan sales in 4Q20 totaled $4.7 million (105% of UPB). There were no loan sales in 3Q20

Net interest margin increased 30 bps from 3Q20, driven by growth in realization of delinquent/default interest on nonperforming loans and prepayment fees, along with lower portfolio related debt costs

TOTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO ($ of UPB in millions) 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 $ Variance % Variance Held for Investment Investor 1-4 Rental $ 959 $ 1,008 $ (49) (5)% Mixed Use 259 254 5 2% Multi-Family 182 187 (5) (3)% Retail 172 173 (1) (0)% All Other 360 364 (4) (1)% Total $ 1,932 $ 1,986 $ (54) (7)% Held for Sale Investor 1-4 Rental $ 13 $ - $ 13 n.m. Total Managed Loan Portfolio UPB $ 1,945 $ 1,986 $ (42) (2)% Key loan portfolio metrics: Total loan count 5,878 6,029 Weighted average loan to value 66.13% 66.18% Weighted average total portfolio yield 8.40% 8.21% Weighted average portfolio debt cost 4.97% 5.07% n.m. - non meaningful

Discussion of results:

Velocity’s total loan portfolio was $1.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, a 2% quarter-over-quarter decrease from September 30, 2020

‒ Driven by loan sales of $96.3 million in UPB and higher prepayment activity

The weighted average total portfolio yield was 8.40% in 4Q20, an increase of 19 bps from 3Q20, primarily driven by the increased realization of nonperforming/default interest and prepayment fees

The 10 bps decrease in portfolio related debt cost was attributable to the relatively faster paydown of 2020-2-MC1 securitization, which is the Company’s only outstanding securitization collateralized primarily by short-term loans

LOAN PRODUCTION VOLUMES ($ in millions) 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 $ Variance % Variance Investor 1-4 Rental $ 129 $ 6 n.m. n.m. Traditional Commercial 50 2 n.m. n.m. Total loan production $ 179 $ 8 n.m. n.m. n.m. - non meaningful

Discussion of results:

The fourth quarter was Velocity’s first full quarter of production since the Company suspended originations in mid-March, funding $179.3 million in UPB of 30-year Investor 1-4 and Traditional Commercial loans

Loan production in 1Q21 through February 28, 2021, totaled $125.5 million in UPB

CREDIT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS ($ in thousands) 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 $ Variance % Variance Nonperforming loans(1) $ 332,813 $ 314,727 $ 18,086 6% Nonperforming loans % total HFI Loans 17.23% 15.84% n.a. 9% Total Charge Offs(2) $ 308 $ 1,046 $ (738) (71)% Charge-offs as a % of HFI loans 0.016% 0.053% n.a. (70)% Loan Loss Reserve $ 5,845 $ 5,748 $ 97 2%

(1) Nonperforming/Nonaccrual loans include loans 90+ days past due, loans in foreclosure, bankruptcy and on nonaccrual.

(2) $788 thousand of 3Q 2020 is related to an unusual and nonrecurring event.

Discussion of results:

Nonperforming loans as a percent of total HFI loans as of December 31, 2020, increased to 17.23% from 15.84% as of September 30, 2020, mainly driven by modified COVID forbearance loans that became delinquent

Charge-offs in 4Q20 totaled $308.4 thousand, in-line with our historical average

‒ The prior quarter’s charge-offs included $787.3 thousand resulting from an unusual circumstance on a single loan

The reserve for loan losses as of December 31, 2020, was $5.8 million, a 2% increase from September 30, 2020, reflecting continued low actual credit losses despite higher levels of nonperforming loans

‒ Low LTVs and considerable expertise in loan resolutions through Velocity’s in-house special servicing team helps minimize losses

NET REVENUES ($ in thousands) 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 $ Variance % Variance Interest income $ 41,556 $ 41,374 $ 182 0% Interest expense - portfolio related (21,442) (22,347) 905 (4)% Interest expense - corporate debt (1,900) (1,913) 13 (1)% Net Interest Income $ 18,214 $ 17,114 $ 1,100 6% Loan loss provision (406) (1,573) 1,167 (74)% Gain on loan sales 4,855 (51) 4,906 n.m. Other Operating (loss) income (164) 1,400 (1,564) (112)% Total Net Revenues $ 22,499 $ 16,890 $ 5,609 33% n.m. - non meaningful

Discussion of results:

Net Revenue grew by 33% quarter-over-quarter, driven by sales of newly originated loans and increased net interest income

Lower loan loss provision reflects continued low losses on delinquent loans and stabilization of macroeconomic conditions

OPERATING EXPENSES ($ in thousands) 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 $ Variance % Variance Compensation and employee benefits $ 4,135 $ 5,692 $ (1,557) (27)% Rent and occupancy 424 415 9 2% Loan servicing 1,977 2,168 (191) (9)% Professional fees 1,415 1,051 364 35% Real estate owned, net 217 898 (681) (76)% Other expenses 2,578 1,641 937 57% Total expenses $ 10,746 $ 11,865 $ (1,119) (9)%

Discussion of results:

Operating expenses decreased 9% quarter-over-quarter due to deferred direct loan origination costs attributable to new originations, partially offset by legal costs related to the successful defense of a class-action lawsuit

SECURITIZATIONS Securities Balance at Balance at Trusts Issued 12/31/2020 W.A. Rate 9/30/2020 W.A. Rate 2011-1 Trust $ 61,042 $ - - $ - - 2014-1 Trust 161,076 23,391 7.46% 25,599 6.97% 2015-1 Trust 285,457 36,966 7.20% 41,190 7.52% 2016-1 Trust 319,809 57,963 7.78% 62,339 7.54% 2016-2 Trust 166,853 45,195 6.63% 46,984 6.40% 2017-1 Trust 211,910 72,910 5.31% 80,174 5.08% 2017-2 Trust 245,601 129,478 3.42% 138,456 3.34% 2018-1 Trust 176,816 102,063 4.04% 110,262 4.02% 2018-2 Trust 307,988 200,451 4.48% 208,206 4.51% 2019-1 Trust 235,580 181,579 4.01% 192,856 4.05% 2019-2 Trust 207,020 158,199 3.48% 168,819 3.42% 2019-3 Trust 154,419 127,045 3.26% 132,893 3.25% 2020-1 Trust 248,700 220,052 2.83% 233,005 2.84% 2020-2 Trust 96,352 109,832 4.55% 94,113 4.48% 2020-MC1 Trust 179,371 137,794 4.50% 162,173 4.50% $ 3,057,994 $ 1,602,917 $ 1,697,069

Discussion of results:

Securitization balances outstanding $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2020, down from $1.7 billion at the end of the prior quarter, driven by paydown of the 2020-MC1 securitization collateralized primarily with short-term loans

No new securitizations were issued during 4Q20. The Company’s next securitization is expected to be issued during 2Q21

RESOLUTION ACTIVITY FOURTH QUARTER 2020 THIRD QUARTER 2020 ($ in thousands) UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $ UPB $ Gain / (Loss) $ Paid in full $ 16,370 $ 115 $ 9,705 $ 728 Paid current 13,414 880 1,152 24 REO sold 237 69 1,628 (312) $ 30,022 $ 1,063 $ 12,485 $ 439.9 Resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB 103.5% 103.5%

Discussion of results:

Strong asset resolution trends continued in 4Q20, realizing gains of $1.1 million, or 103.5% of nonperforming UPB resolved, compared to $439.9 thousand in the prior quarter.

Full Year 2020 Results

Net income totaled $17.8 million, a 3% year-over-year increase from $17.3 million in the prior year

Loss per common share of $(1.55), resulting from a non-cash deemed dividend on preferred stock issued in 2Q20

‒ The preferred stock deemed dividend reduced common stockholders’ equity and correspondingly increased preferred stock under mezzanine equity, resulting in a non-cash loss per common share for the 12-months ended December 31, 2020

Pretax income of $23.1 million, a 9% decrease from $25.4 million in the prior year primarily driven by a $10.5 million increase in operating expenses resulting primarily from higher compensation and employee benefits related to the suspension of loan production activities. The increase in expenses was partially offset by an $8.4 million increase in net interest income.

Total net interest income was $67.4 million, a 14% increase from $59.0 million in the prior year, driven by a 15% increase in average loans outstanding that was partially offset by a 24 bps decrease in net interest margin.

Total loan production of $435.0 million in UPB, down from $1.0 billion in UPB in the prior year

‒ Loan production activities in 2020 were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the suspension of loan production operations from March 2020 to September 2020

‒ Loan production since the resumption of operations is comprised of long-term Investor 1-4 Rental and Traditional Commercial loans

Charge-offs for the year totaled $1.6 million, a 176% increase from $579.1 thousand in 2019

‒ Charge-offs in 2020 included a single loan charge-off of $788.3 thousand, resulting from an unusual and nonrecurring event. Adjusted charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2020, totaled $812.7 thousand.

Total operating expenses were $45.6 million, a 30% increase from $35.1 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by higher compensation and employee benefits related to the suspension of loan production activities.

Pretax return on equity was 11%, and decreased from 17% in the prior year, and reflects the resilience of Velocity’s business model in the face of extreme and unprecedented impacts from the pandemic

About Velocity Financial, Inc.

Based in Westlake Village, California, Velocity is a vertically integrated real estate finance company that primarily originates and manages investor loans secured by 1-4-unit residential rental and small commercial properties. Velocity originates loans nationwide across an extensive network of independent mortgage brokers built and refined over 15 years.

(1) Core Income is a non-GAAP financial measure the Company presents to help investors better understand unique items that impact earnings. For a reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Core Income, please refer to the sections of this press release titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses Core Income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on Core Income, please refer to the section of this press release below titled “Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income” at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated results, expectations, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “goal,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statement. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith projections, assumptions, and expectations, they are not guarantees of future results. Furthermore, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events, or other changes, except as required by applicable law. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) the continued course and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its direct and indirect impacts, (2) general economic and real estate market conditions, (3) regulatory and/or legislative changes, (4) our customers' continued interest in loans and doing business with us, (5) market conditions and investor interest in our contemplated securitization and (6) changes in federal government fiscal and monetary policies.

Additional information relating to these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statements can be found in the section titled ‘‘Risk Factors” in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 14, 2020, as well as other cautionary statements we make in our current and periodic filings with the SEC. Such filings are available publicly on our Investor Relations web page at www.velfinance.com.

Velocity Financial, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition Quarter Ended 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Audited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited (In thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,273 $ 19,210 $ 9,803 $ 7,649 $ 21,465 Restricted cash 7,020 7,821 6,735 4,483 6,087 Loans held for sale, net 13,106 0 212,344 223,123 214,467 Loans held for investment, at fair value 1,539 3,327 2,956 2,987 2,960 Loans held for investment 1,948,089 2,001,086 1,861,819 1,922,485 1,863,360 Total loans, net 1,962,734 2,004,413 2,077,119 2,148,595 2,080,787 Accrued interest receivables 11,373 13,134 17,793 14,470 13,295 Receivables due from servicers 71,044 44,466 36,028 37,884 49,659 Other receivables 4,085 402 4,609 2,516 4,778 Real estate owned, net 15,767 14,653 15,648 16,164 13,068 Property and equipment, net 4,145 4,446 4,718 4,964 4,680 Deferred tax asset 6,654 1,832 5,556 10,111 8,280 Other assets 6,779 16,489 9,042 10,519 12,667 Total Assets $ 2,102,874 $ 2,126,866 $ 2,187,051 $ 2,257,354 $ 2,214,766 Liabilities and members' equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 63,361 $ 61,859 $ 55,938 $ 58,591 $ 56,146 Secured financing, net 74,982 74,776 74,571 74,364 145,599 Securitizations, net 1,579,019 1,670,930 1,599,719 1,576,431 1,438,629 Warehouse & repurchase facilities 75,923 19,541 160,796 297,537 421,548 Total Liabilities 1,793,285 1,827,106 1,891,024 2,006,924 2,061,922 Mezzanine Equity Series A Convertible preferred stock 90,000 90,000 90,000 - - Stockholders' Equity Stockholders' equity 219,589 209,760 206,027 250,430 152,844 Total Liabilities and members' equity $ 2,102,874 $ 2,126,866 $ 2,187,051 $ 2,257,354 $ 2,214,766 Book value per share $ 10.93 $ 10.44 $ 10.26 $ 12.47 n.a. Shares outstanding 20,087 20,087 20,087 20,087 n.a.

Velocity Financial, LLC Consolidated Statements of Income (Quarterly) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Audited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited Revenues Interest income $ 41,556 $ 41,374 $ 39,755 $ 44,637 $ 44,124 Interest expense - portfolio related 21,442 22,347 21,189 22,848 22,689 Net interest income - portfolio related 20,114 19,027 18,566 21,789 21,435 Interest expense - corporate debt 1,900 1,913 1,894 6,342 4,070 Net interest income 18,214 17,114 16,672 15,447 17,365 Provision for loan losses 406 1,573 1,800 1,289 242 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,808 15,541 14,872 14,157 17,123 Other operating income (expense) 4,691 1,349 (1,339) 1,620 833 Total net revenues 22,499 16,890 13,533 15,777 17,956 Operating expenses Compensation and employee benefits 4,135 5,692 5,863 5,041 3,992 Rent and occupancy 424 415 448 455 426 Loan servicing 1,977 2,168 1,754 2,239 1,939 Professional fees 1,415 1,051 588 1,184 469 Real estate owned, net 217 898 408 1,134 1,300 Other operating expenses 2,578 1,641 1,847 1,998 1,688 Total operating expenses 10,746 11,865 10,908 12,050 9,814 Income before income taxes 11,753 5,025 2,625 3,727 8,142 Income tax expense 2,177 1,544 484 1,148 2,960 Net income $ 9,576 $ 3,481 $ 2,141 $ 2,579 $ 5,182 Less deemed dividends on preferreds stock $ 48,955 Net loss allocated to common shareholders $ (46,814) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.48 $ 0.17 $ (2.33) $ 0.13 n.a. Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.29 $ 0.11 $ (2.33) $ 0.13 n.a. Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 20,087 20,087 20,087 20,087 n.a. Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 32,793 32,435 20,087 20,087 n.a.

Velocity Financial, LLC Consolidated Statements of Income(Annual) Year Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Audited Audited Audited Revenues Interest income $ 167,322 $ 157,531 $ 124,722 Interest expense - portfolio related 87,826 83,903 62,597 Net interest income - portfolio related 79,496 73,628 62,125 Interest expense - corporate debt 12,049 14,618 13,322 Net interest income 67,447 59,010 48,803 Provision for loan losses 5,068 1,139 201 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 62,379 57,871 48,602 Other operating income (expense) 6,320 2,649 2,807 Total net revenues 68,699 60,520 51,409 Operating expenses Compensation and employee benefits 20,731 15,511 15,105 Rent and occupancy 1,743 1,531 1,320 Loan servicing 7,802 7,396 6,009 Professional fees 4,238 2,056 3,040 Real estate owned, net 2,656 2,647 1,373 Other operating expenses 8,400 5,981 5,313 Total operating expenses 45,570 35,122 32,160 Income before income taxes 23,129 25,398 19,249 Income tax expense 5,352 8,106 11,618 Net income $ 17,777 $ 17,292 $ 7,631 Less deemed dividends on preferreds stock $ 48,955 Net loss allocated to common shareholders $ (31,178) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (1.55) n.a. n.a. Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (1.55) n.a. n.a. Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 20,087 n.a. n.a. Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 20,087

Velocity Financial, Inc. Net Interest Margin — Portfolio Related and Total Company (Unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / ($ in thousands) Balance Expense Rate(1) Balance Expense Rate(1) Balance Expense Rate(1) Loan portfolio: Loans held for sale $ 20,719 $ - $ 184,021 Loans held for investment 1,958,436 2,016,414 1,800,507 Total loans $ 1,979,155 $ 41,557 8.40 % $ 2,016,414 $ 41,374 8.21 % 1,984,528 $ $ 44,124 8.89 % Debt: Warehouse and repurchase facilities $ 60,065 717 4.78 % $ 22,306 703 12.61 % 320,456 $ 4,223 Securitizations 1,666,180 20,726 4.98 % 1,742,669 21,645 4.97 % 1,495,456 18,467 Total debt - portfolio related 1,726,245 21,443 4.98 % 1,764,975 22,348 5.07 % 1,815,912 22,690 5.00 % Corporate debt 78,000 1,900 9.74 % 78,000 1,913 9.81 % 153,000 4,069 Total debt $ 1,804,245 $ 23,343 5.18 % $ 1,842,975 $ 24,261 5.27 % 1,968,912 $ 26,759 5.44 % Net interest spread - portfolio related (1) 3.42 % 3.14 % 3.90 % Net interest margin - portfolio related 4.07 % 3.77 % 4.32 % Net interest spread - total company (2) 3.22 % 2.94 % 3.46 % Net interest margin - total company 3.68 % 3.39 % 3.50 % (1) Net interest spread - portfolio related is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our portfolio related debt. (2) Net interest spread - total company is the difference between the yield on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our total debt.

Velocity Financial, Inc. Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income (Unaudited) "Core" Income Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Net Income $ 9,576 $ 3,481 $ 2,141 $ 2,579 One-time Debt Amortization & Expenses - - - 2,610 COVID-19 Impact - - 1,267 615 Workforce reduction costs - 432 - - "Core" Income $ 9,576 $ 3,913 $ 3,408 $ 5,804

