 

StepStone Announces Secondary Offering

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (“StepStone”) today announced that certain of its stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”), intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 8,000,000 shares of StepStone’s Class A common stock (the “Offering”). The Selling Stockholders also intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of StepStone’s Class A common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from the Offering. StepStone is not offering any shares of its Class A common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed Offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of any of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration and qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

The Offering may be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the Offering may be obtained from:

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155 Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, New York 11717
Attn: Prospectus Group
Telephone: (866) 803-9204

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
200 West Street
New York, NY 10282
Attn: Prospectus Department
Telephone: (866) 471-2526

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
180 Varick Street, Second Floor
New York, New York 10014
Attn: Prospectus Department

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of December 31, 2020, StepStone oversaw approximately $333 billion of private markets allocations, including $80 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

