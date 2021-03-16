 

Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 Per Share

WESTCHESTER, Ill., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the board of directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on April 26, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2021.

About the Company
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2020 annual net sales of $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs innovation centers around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACT:
Investors: Tiffany Willis, 708-551-2592
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602




