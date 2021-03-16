 

Nova Leap Health Corp. Announces Two Additions to Board of Directors

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or “the Company”), a home health care organization ranked #2 on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, announced today that it has appointed Marie Mullally, President & CEO of CUA, to its Board of Directors effective March 16, 2021. The Company also intends to nominate Anne Whelan, CEO of Seafair Capital, for election at Nova Leap’s April 29, 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

“We are pleased to welcome Marie and Anne as new independent directors to Nova Leap’s Board,” said Dana Hatfield, Chair of Nova Leap’s Board. “They join Nova Leap at an exciting time as we continue to drive our strategy forward. Combined, these two very accomplished business leaders bring corporate governance, operations, M&A, organic expansion, U.S. cross border and direct home care experience to Nova Leap. The addition of these directors complements our Board’s skills and experience, and we are confident they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for Nova Leap shareholders.”

Nova Leap’s Board regularly evaluates its composition to ensure it includes the appropriate skills, experience and perspective necessary to drive growth for Nova Leap shareholders. With the addition of these two new Director nominees, there will be six Board nominees for election at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, five of whom are independent.

About Marie Mullally

Marie is the President and CEO of CUA, one of Atlantic Canada’s largest community banking institutions, a position she has held since 2011. She is also the current Chair of the Board of Nova Scotia Business Inc.

For more than three decades, Marie’s commitment to public service, community investment and business leadership has been felt at a local, regional and national level. Prior to her current role, Marie spent ten years as President and CEO of the Nova Scotia Gaming Corporation (NSGC), a Provincial Crown corporation. Under her leadership, the NSGC was recognized as a global leader for innovative responsible gambling programs. She has also held leadership roles with various Government of Nova Scotia departments.

