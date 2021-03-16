Lori Malcolm Joins Bloomin’ Brands as Senior Vice President of Human Resources

“Lori has a proven track record of building strong cultures of high performance,” said David Deno, Chief Executive Officer of Bloomin' Brands. “Her ability to build a transformational culture on our existing strong foundation will help strengthen our company in this rapidly evolving environment.”

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq:BLMN) today announced the appointment of Lori Malcolm as Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Bloomin’ Brands. In this role, Malcolm will be responsible for overseeing talent management, leadership development and HR operations for the company’s Casual Dining Portfolio which includes Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Bonefish Grill.

Malcolm most recently served as the Chief Culture and Operations Officer for United Way Worldwide, where she built a high-performing culture throughout the organization reaching 1,800 locations in more than 40 countries. Her near 25-year career in human resources also includes a leadership role at Checkers and Rally’s Restaurants, Sweeetbay Supermarket and Walmart.

Malcolm holds a Bachelor of Science in Operations Research and Industrial Engineering from Cornell University.

About Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. is one of the largest casual dining restaurant companies in the world with a portfolio of leading, differentiated restaurant concepts. The Company has four founder-inspired brands: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The Company owns and operates more than 1,450 restaurants in 47 states, Guam and 20 countries, some of which are franchise locations. For more information, please visit bloominbrands.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005001/en/