 

Lori Malcolm Joins Bloomin’ Brands as Senior Vice President of Human Resources

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 21:30  |  26   |   |   

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq:BLMN) today announced the appointment of Lori Malcolm as Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Bloomin’ Brands. In this role, Malcolm will be responsible for overseeing talent management, leadership development and HR operations for the company’s Casual Dining Portfolio which includes Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Bonefish Grill.

“Lori has a proven track record of building strong cultures of high performance,” said David Deno, Chief Executive Officer of Bloomin' Brands. “Her ability to build a transformational culture on our existing strong foundation will help strengthen our company in this rapidly evolving environment.”

Malcolm most recently served as the Chief Culture and Operations Officer for United Way Worldwide, where she built a high-performing culture throughout the organization reaching 1,800 locations in more than 40 countries. Her near 25-year career in human resources also includes a leadership role at Checkers and Rally’s Restaurants, Sweeetbay Supermarket and Walmart.

Malcolm holds a Bachelor of Science in Operations Research and Industrial Engineering from Cornell University.

About Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc. is one of the largest casual dining restaurant companies in the world with a portfolio of leading, differentiated restaurant concepts. The Company has four founder-inspired brands: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. The Company owns and operates more than 1,450 restaurants in 47 states, Guam and 20 countries, some of which are franchise locations. For more information, please visit bloominbrands.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lori Malcolm Joins Bloomin’ Brands as Senior Vice President of Human Resources Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq:BLMN) today announced the appointment of Lori Malcolm as Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Bloomin’ Brands. In this role, Malcolm will be responsible for overseeing talent management, leadership development …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Introducing 11th Gen Intel Core: Unmatched Overclocking, Game Performance
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor
Valero and BlackRock Partner with Navigator to Announce Large-Scale Carbon Capture and Storage ...
 New Fortress Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Final Investment ...
Ontrak Appoints CVS Health’s Chief Transformation Officer, Jonathan Mayhew, as Chief Executive ...
After One Year of COVID-19, New Square Data Reveals the Share of Cashless Businesses Has More Than ...
Magnite Announces Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Notes Offering
Coupang Announces Partial Early Lock-Up Release
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Bloomin’ Brands Reports Strengthening Q1 2021 Sales Trends