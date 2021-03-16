Sage Therapeutics Announces Departure of Chief Operating Officer

“Mike has made significant contributions to Sage over the past four years. We extend our thanks for his leadership and wish him nothing but success in his future endeavors,” said Barry Greene, chief executive officer at Sage. “While Mike will be missed, Sage will continue to execute on a data rich 2021, and we plan to grow our team to support efforts across our multiple brain health programs.”

“I made the decision that it is the right time in my career to pursue a Chief Executive Officer position in the biopharmaceutical industry, and Barry and the leadership team were very supportive of my aspirations. I am proud of what we have accomplished at Sage, and I am convinced that Sage will become the leader in brain health and build a top tier biopharmaceutical company,” said Mike Cloonan.

The Company will not seek to immediately fill the position. Mike’s responsibilities will be assumed by the CEO, with Mike’s support during the transition, as Sage continues planned expansion and acceleration initiatives on its mission to deliver innovative medicines for brain health disorders.

