 

Renewable Energy Group Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 21:36  |  46   |   |   

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (“REG”) (NASDAQ: REGI) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 shares of its common stock.

All of the shares are being offered by REG. In addition, REG expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

REG intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of existing indebtedness and the funding of capital expenditures, including capital expenditures related to the expansion of the Geismar, Louisiana biorefinery. REG may also use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to finance potential strategic transactions, although it currently has no binding commitments or agreements to complete any such transaction.

Credit Suisse, BofA Securities, and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering and Piper Sandler and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-managers.

The shares will be issued pursuant to a shelf registration statement previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544 or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Renewable Energy Group Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (“REG”) (NASDAQ: REGI) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 shares of its common stock. All of the shares are being offered by REG. In addition, REG expects to grant the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Introducing 11th Gen Intel Core: Unmatched Overclocking, Game Performance
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor
Valero and BlackRock Partner with Navigator to Announce Large-Scale Carbon Capture and Storage ...
 New Fortress Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Final Investment ...
Ontrak Appoints CVS Health’s Chief Transformation Officer, Jonathan Mayhew, as Chief Executive ...
Magnite Announces Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Notes Offering
After One Year of COVID-19, New Square Data Reveals the Share of Cashless Businesses Has More Than ...
Coupang Announces Partial Early Lock-Up Release
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:04 Uhr
Vergiss Shell! Diese Bio-Kraftstoff-Aktien sind richtige Raketen
15.03.21
Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Renewable Energy Group, Inc.
12.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. - REGI
08.03.21
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI)
05.03.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI)
04.03.21
REGI BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – REGI
04.03.21
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Renewable Energy Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
04.03.21
RENEWABLE ENERGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Renewable Energy Group, Inc. - REGI
03.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) Investors
03.03.21
REGI CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Renewable Energy Group, Inc.

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
6
RENEWABLE Energy Group - größter US Biodieselhersteller vor Gevo, Pacific Ethanol,