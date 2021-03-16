Renewable Energy Group Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

All of the shares are being offered by REG. In addition, REG expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

REG intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of existing indebtedness and the funding of capital expenditures, including capital expenditures related to the expansion of the Geismar, Louisiana biorefinery. REG may also use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to finance potential strategic transactions, although it currently has no binding commitments or agreements to complete any such transaction.

Credit Suisse, BofA Securities, and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering and Piper Sandler and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-managers.

The shares will be issued pursuant to a shelf registration statement previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544 or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.