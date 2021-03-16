Micron Updates Data Center Portfolio Strategy to Address Growing Opportunity for Memory and Storage Hierarchy Innovation
BOISE, Idaho, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced updates to the company’s portfolio strategy to further strengthen its focus on memory and
storage innovations for the data center. Micron will increase investment in new memory products that leverage the Compute Express Link (CXL), the recently introduced industry standard interface
that enables flexible connection between compute, memory and storage. With immediate effect, Micron will cease development of 3D XPoint and shift resources to focus on accelerating market
introduction of CXL-enabled memory products.
“Memory and storage are critical to the data economy, and the need for data center memory innovation has never been greater,” said Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “As a leader in memory and storage, Micron is committed to leading innovation to unleash the next generation of data centers. Today’s announcement reflects our focus to invest in high-value solutions for customers that also deliver strong shareholder returns.”
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
The broad proliferation of artificial intelligence and advances in data analytics are driving workload requirements that necessitate a change to compute architectures. The CXL interface opens up new paths for platform innovation and optimization in the data center. Micron sees immense promise in new classes of memory-centric solutions that utilize CXL to scale the capacity, performance and content required by applications to run on infrastructure with greater architectural freedom.
In addition, Micron has now determined that there is insufficient market validation to justify the ongoing high levels of investments required to successfully commercialize 3D XPoint at scale to address the evolving memory and storage needs of its customers. Micron’s portfolio changes do not impact the company’s overall technology investment levels as its focus on emerging memory solutions remains unchanged. Micron plans to apply the knowledge it has gained from the breakthroughs achieved through its 3D XPoint initiative, as well as related engineering expertise and resources, to new types of memory-centric products that target the memory-storage hierarchy.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare