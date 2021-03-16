 

Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 21:44  |  77   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano One Materials Corp. (“Nano One” or “the Company”) (TSX-V:NNO) (OTC-Nasdaq Intl Designation: NNOMF) (Frankfurt:LBMB), a technology company with a patented and scalable industrial process for the production of low cost, high performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, today is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters") led by TD Securities Inc. and Roth Canada, ULC (the "Joint Bookrunners") pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase on a bought deal basis an aggregate of 4,700,000 common shares (the “Shares”), at a price of $5.35 per Share (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds of $25,145,000 (the “Offering”).

The Company has agreed to grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Shares at the Issue Price, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time on or prior to the date that is 30 days following the closing of the Offering. If this option is exercised in full, the Company will receive an additional $3,771,750.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for ongoing research and development, pilot plant expansion, business development and strategic initiatives with partners and collaborators and for general corporate purposes.

On or before March 22, 2021, the Company will file with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in each province of Canada other than Quebec, a preliminary short form prospectus relating to the issuance of the Shares. The Offering is anticipated to close on or about April 1, 2021 and is subject to certain customary conditions and regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nano One Announces $25 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nano …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
eToro, the world’s leading social investment network, to become publicly traded through business ...
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
Anchiano Announces Shareholder Approval of the Merger with Chemomab and Prices $45.5M Private ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
EHang Partners with Giancarlo Zema Design Group to Build Eco-Sustainable Vertiport in Italy
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:51 Uhr
New Mobility Report: Volkswagen (VOW) bedient sich Teslas (TL0) Drehbuch
12.03.21
New Mobility Report: LG Energy investiert Milliarden in US-Fabrik; GM kooperiert mit Batterie-Start Up; Tesla (TL0) wieder um 700 USD
10.03.21
New Mobility Report: Tesla (TL0) und LG in Gesprächen über Batterieproduktion in EU und USA; Rivian will ab Juni ausliefern
08.03.21
New Mobility Report: VW (VOW) verstärkt Anstrengungen in Europa; General Motors (GM) baut zweite Batteriefabrik
04.03.21
New Mobility Report: UBS hält Tesla (TL0) und Volkswagen (VOW) für profitabelste EV-Unternehmen
02.03.21
New Mobility Report: Volvo will zehn Jahren Elektrounternehmen sein; Starke Nachfrage nach Hyundais Ioniq 5
26.02.21
New Mobility Report: Nano One (LBMB) will Herstellung von Kathodenmaterialien revolutionieren, Großes Interesse bei OEMs wie Tesla (TL0) erwartet
26.02.21
Nano One Materials bringt bahnbrechende M2CAM-Technologie auf den Markt, um Kosten, Abfall und CO2-Fußabdruck in der Lieferkette von Lithium-Ionen-Batterien zu reduzieren
24.02.21
New Mobility Report: Samsung SDI weitet Batterieproduktion aus; Hyundai schließt Deal mit CATL
24.02.21
Nano One erhält TSX Venture Top 50-Auszeichnung als Top-Performer und beginnt mit intensivem Konferenzprogramm

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
661
Nano One Materials ...Lithiumplayer mit großem Potential?