 

Tokens.com Announces Closing of $25 Million Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokens.com Inc. (“Tokens”) and COIN Hodl Inc. (TSXV: COIN) (“COIN”) are pleased to announce the closing of Tokens’ previously announced private placement, pursuant to which it raised aggregate gross proceeds of $25.0 million from the sale of subscription receipts of Tokens (each, a “Subscription Receipt”) at a price of $2.35 per Subscription Receipt (the “Offering”). The Offering was comprised of: (i) a brokered private placement of 8,821,431 Subscription Receipts for aggregate gross proceeds of $20.73 million that closed on March 10, 2021 (the “Brokered Financing”), and (ii) a non-brokered private placement of 1,816,929 Subscription Receipts for aggregate gross proceeds of $4.27 million that closed on March 16, 2021. The Brokered Financing was led by Stifel GMP and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (together, the “Co-Lead Agents”), on behalf of a syndicate of agents that included PowerOne Capital Markets, Echelon Wealth Partners, Eventus Capital Corp., Richardson Wealth, Gravitas Securities and Regent Capital Partners (collectively with the Co-Lead Agents, the “Agents”), and was conducted pursuant to the terms of an agency agreement dated March 10, 2021 (the “Agency Agreement”) among Tokens, COIN and the Agents. The Offering is the concurrent financing in connection with the previously announced reverse takeover of COIN by Tokens (the “Transaction”).

Andrew Kiguel, Chief Executive Officer of Tokens, commented, “As Proof-of-Stake technology increasingly becomes the dominant and environmentally friendly model in the global crypto ecosystem, it is the ideal time to deploy capital into networks that build Decentralized Finance applications and Non-Fungible-Token market places. The completion of the Offering, that included several institutional investors, validates our business plan and gets us closer to being publicly traded.”

The gross proceeds of the Offering, less 50% of the Agents’ cash commission and advisory fees in connection with the Offering (as further described below), and the Agents’ expenses incurred to March 10, 2021 (the “Escrowed Proceeds”), have been deposited into escrow with TSX Trust Company, as escrow agent (the “Escrow Agent”), pursuant to the terms of a subscription receipt agreement dated March 10, 2021 (the “Subscription Receipt Agreement”) among Tokens, the Escrow Agent and the Co-Lead Agents, pending satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions (as defined in the Subscription Receipt Agreement), which include that all conditions precedent to the closing of the Transaction be satisfied or waived.

