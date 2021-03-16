 

Cornerstone Building Brands to Participate in the Upcoming Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference on March 24 & 25, 2021

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the “Company”), the largest North American manufacturer of exterior building solutions, will be participating in the Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference. James S. Metcalf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Lee, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. EDT.

https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N3NbjLJ_QGSZTU7dOVE1CQ

Additionally, the link to the video webcast, along with presentation materials and replay information will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at investors.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise nonresidential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, the organization serves residential and commercial customers across new construction and repair and remodel markets. As the #1 manufacturer of vinyl windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories, Cornerstone Building Brands combines an expansive portfolio of strong brands and quality products with a broad multi-channel distribution platform that includes approximately 20,500 employees at manufacturing, distribution and branch office locations throughout North America. At Cornerstone Building Brands, corporate stewardship is a responsibility that is deeply embedded in our over 75-year history. We are committed to our purpose of contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.



Wertpapier


