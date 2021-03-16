Patriot One Releases Second Quarter Results

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”), developer of the PATSCANTM Multi-Sensor Threat Detection Platform, is pleased to release its second quarter interim financial results for the three and six month periods ended January 31, 2021. All information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.



The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and six month periods ended January 31, 2021, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.patriot1tech.com.