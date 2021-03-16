Patriot One Releases Second Quarter Results
TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”), developer of the PATSCANTM
Multi-Sensor Threat Detection Platform, is pleased to release its second quarter interim financial results for the three and six month periods ended January 31, 2021. All information is in Canadian
dollars unless otherwise indicated.
The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and six month periods ended January 31, 2021, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.patriot1tech.com.
“In the past few weeks, we have seen a definite upturn and strong acceleration in market activity, resulting in a significant increase in the number of customer engagements, site surveys, demonstrations and trials” stated Peter Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Patriot One. “With this momentum, along with our new focused sales organization and our strengthening sales pipeline, I am very optimistic, and believe we are well-positioned to deliver a strong second half of our fiscal year.”
Company Highlights for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended January 31, 2021
The following is a summary of the key business highlights for the Company for the three month period ended January 31, 2021:
- Welcomed Peter Evans, as Chief Executive Officer and Director, who brings strong expertise and a proven track record in revenue growth for early-stage technology
organizations;
- Hired new professional and seasoned sales representatives who are building a strong pipeline of business by engaging with new and existing prospects for the entire
portfolio of solutions;
- Revamped its marketing strategy to be highly focused on campaigns aimed at our key target markets; and
- Continued to implement restructuring and cost cutting efforts to improve operating efficiencies and to better align the Company with its strategic direction and
business development plans.
Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results
- Revenue was $0.3 million and $0.7 million for the three and six months periods ended January 31, 2021 respectively as compared to $0.4 million and $0.5 million for
the same periods ended January 31, 2020.
