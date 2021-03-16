 

Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements

No Expected Impact on Cash Position, Business Operations or Economics of Commercial Arrangements 

Plug Power Remains Well Positioned to Capitalize on its Leadership in the Rapidly Growing Global Green Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Industry 

LATHAM, N.Y., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions building the global green hydrogen economy, announced today that it will restate its previously issued financial statements for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 and its quarterly filings for 2019 and 2020, which will be disclosed in the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “Prior Period Financial Statements”).

In consultation with KPMG LLP, the Company's independent registered public accounting firm, management and the Audit Committee of Plug Power’s Board of Directors determined that the Company’s Prior Period Financial Statements need to be restated due to errors in accounting primarily related to several non-cash items, including:

  • The reported book value of right of use assets and related finance obligations;
  • Loss accruals for certain service contracts;
  • The impairment of certain long-lived assets; and 
  • The classification of certain costs, resulting in a decrease in research and development expense and a corresponding increase in cost of revenue. 

The accounting related to the restatement is complex and technical and involves significant judgments in how to apply U.S. GAAP, given the innovative nature of the Company’s business and its leading position in a new and rapidly developing industry. The revised accounting will change how the Company accounts for certain transactions and items, but is not expected to impact the Company’s cash position, business operations or economics of commercial arrangements. The Company continues to expect to achieve its previously stated gross billings targets of $475 million in 2021, $750 million in 2022 and $1.7 billion in 2024.

