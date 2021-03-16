 

Array Technologies, Inc. Announces Launch of Secondary Offering of 31,054,971 Shares

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) (the “Company”) today announced that a stockholder of the Company controlled by Oaktree Capital (the “Selling Stockholder”) has commenced an underwritten public offering of 31,054,971 shares of the Company’s common stock pursuant to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additionally, the Selling Stockholder intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,420,486 shares of the Company’s common stock. In conjunction with announcing the public offering, the Company is also providing certain business updates as described in more detail below. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "ARRY."

The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares offered by the Selling Stockholder.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Guggenheim Securities is also acting as a joint book-running manager.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, which will be filed with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282 (telephone: (866) 471-2526 or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com); J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (telephone: 1-866-803-9204), or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; and Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9658, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Array Technologies, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
09.03.21
Array Technologies establishes “Array Tech Research Center” to accelerate tracker innovation and strengthen customer collaboration
19.02.21
Array Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
3
Array Technologies - Es scheint die Sonne