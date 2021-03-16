 

Huntington Announces Increase in Land Holdings – Golden Sidewalk Target Area – Red Lake Gold District – Ontario

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 22:30  |  30   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: HEI) (the “Company” or “Huntington”) announced today it has added to the Company’s Birch-Uchi Project land holdings in the Red Lake Gold District through an arm’s length mineral property acquisition (the “Acquisition”). Aggregate land holdings have been increased by 184 claims or 3,855 square kilometers to a total of 11,280 square kilometers.

ACQUISITION TERMS

Huntington has acquired by way of a mineral property acquisition agreement with an arm’s length third party in exchange for a cash payment of $10,520 for recording costs and nominal expenses only, with no issuance of common shares or royalties.

THE PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS

These additional claims cover favorable geology and some known mineral showings surrounding the companies Birch-Uchi Property announced on January 15, 2021, which is located midway between Red Lake and the Springpole Gold Project approximately 80 kilometers to the northeast. Huntington’s claims are contiguous with Great Bear Resources’ Red Lake North project and Prosper Gold Corp’s Golden Sidewalk project.

The Golden Sidewalk project hosts a 3,300 meter by 500 meter undrilled gold-in-till anomaly identified by 10 to 882 pristine gold grains per sample. (Prosper Gold Corp news release dated December 1, 2020) paralleling a regional geological unconformity which arcs across the Proper property and trends southward onto Huntington’s Keyhole block of claims.

The southern extension of the unconformity trends through Huntington’s Keyhole block for approximately 2.5 km of strike length. The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources has recorded the location of historic gold showings on the Keyhole claims and throughout the expanded Huntington entire property (29 in total) all of which have only minimal past exploration.

Safety – COVID Protocols

Currently, the Company has no known cases of COVID-19 at its offices and is not aware of any direct contacts of office staff or contractors with persons that have tested positive for COVID-19. Even though COVID-19 currently has no direct impact on current operations, there potentially could be disruptions for future work plans due to the direct or indirect restrictions and guidelines mandated by the regional public health authorities.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Huntington Announces Increase in Land Holdings – Golden Sidewalk Target Area – Red Lake Gold District – Ontario CALGARY, Alberta, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Huntington Exploration Inc. (TSX.V: HEI) (the “Company” or “Huntington”) announced today it has added to the Company’s Birch-Uchi Project land holdings in the Red Lake Gold District through an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
eToro, the world’s leading social investment network, to become publicly traded through business ...
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
EHang Partners with Giancarlo Zema Design Group to Build Eco-Sustainable Vertiport in Italy
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin