Huntington Announces Increase in Land Holdings – Golden Sidewalk Target Area – Red Lake Gold District – Ontario

CALGARY, Alberta, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Exploration Inc. ( TSX.V: HEI ) (the “ Company ” or “ Huntington ”) announced today it has added to the Company’s Birch-Uchi Project land holdings in the Red Lake Gold District through an arm’s length mineral property acquisition (the “Acquisition”). Aggregate land holdings have been increased by 184 claims or 3,855 square kilometers to a total of 11,280 square kilometers.

Huntington has acquired by way of a mineral property acquisition agreement with an arm’s length third party in exchange for a cash payment of $10,520 for recording costs and nominal expenses only, with no issuance of common shares or royalties.

THE PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS

These additional claims cover favorable geology and some known mineral showings surrounding the companies Birch-Uchi Property announced on January 15, 2021, which is located midway between Red Lake and the Springpole Gold Project approximately 80 kilometers to the northeast. Huntington’s claims are contiguous with Great Bear Resources’ Red Lake North project and Prosper Gold Corp’s Golden Sidewalk project.

The Golden Sidewalk project hosts a 3,300 meter by 500 meter undrilled gold-in-till anomaly identified by 10 to 882 pristine gold grains per sample. (Prosper Gold Corp news release dated December 1, 2020) paralleling a regional geological unconformity which arcs across the Proper property and trends southward onto Huntington’s Keyhole block of claims.

The southern extension of the unconformity trends through Huntington’s Keyhole block for approximately 2.5 km of strike length. The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources has recorded the location of historic gold showings on the Keyhole claims and throughout the expanded Huntington entire property (29 in total) all of which have only minimal past exploration.

Safety – COVID Protocols

Currently, the Company has no known cases of COVID-19 at its offices and is not aware of any direct contacts of office staff or contractors with persons that have tested positive for COVID-19. Even though COVID-19 currently has no direct impact on current operations, there potentially could be disruptions for future work plans due to the direct or indirect restrictions and guidelines mandated by the regional public health authorities.