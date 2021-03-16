Golar LNG Partners LP - Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report
Golar LNG Partners LP announces that it has filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S.
Form 20-F can be downloaded from the link below, is available on our website (www.golarlngpartners.com) and unitholders may receive a hard copy free of charge upon request.
March 16, 2021
The Board of Directors
Hamilton, Bermuda
Enquiries:
Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900
Karl Fredrik Staubo
Stuart Buchanan
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
