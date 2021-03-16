 

Rugby Mining Announces Closing of CAD$500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.03.2021, 22:47  |  54   |   |   

This news release is not for distribution to United States newswire service or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugby Mining Limited (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement announced February 19, 2021 (the “Private Placement”), subject to TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) approval.

The Company took additional subscriptions over the February 19th, 2021 announcement and will issue 5,150,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of CAD$0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$515,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share and one half (0.5) common share purchase warrant (a “Half Warrant”). Each full warrant (two (2) Half Warrants together) will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one (1) additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of one (1) year from the Closing Date.

Two directors participated in the Offering and will acquire, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 1,250,000 Units. The participation by insiders in the Offering is considered to be a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61- 101”). The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities being issued nor the consideration being paid exceeds 25% of Rugby’s market capitalization.

The Company paid CAD$6,250 as finder’s fees in connection with a portion of the Offering.

All securities issuable pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four month hold period expiring from the date of TSX.V approval.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund Rugby’s exploration expenditures and general expenses.

For additional information you are invited to visit the Rugby Mining Limited website at www.rugbymining.com

RUGBY MINING LIMITED
Bryce Roxburgh
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Rob Grey, VP Corporate Communications
Tel: 604.688.4941
Toll-free: 1.855.688.4941 		Suite 810, 789 West Pender St.
Vancouver, BC Canada V6C 1H2
info@rugbymining.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rugby Mining Announces Closing of CAD$500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement This news release is not for distribution to United States newswire service or for dissemination in the United States VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rugby Mining Limited (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Clean Power Capital Announces AGMS Results and Appointment of Raghu Kilambi as Chief Executive ...
CytoDyn Appoints Christopher Recknor, M.D., as Chief Operating Officer
eToro, the world’s leading social investment network, to become publicly traded through business ...
Roche Generalversammlung 2021
EHang Partners with Giancarlo Zema Design Group to Build Eco-Sustainable Vertiport in Italy
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Closes C$35.1 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
CytoDyn’s Long-Haulers COVID-19 Trial Enrolled 20 Patients Within 10 Days; Enrollment to be ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Newmont to Acquire GT Gold in Agreed All-Cash Transaction
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Rugby Starts Third Sampling and Geophysical Programs at El Zanjon, Argentina
19.02.21
Rugby Mining Announces CAD$500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement
16.02.21
Rugby Sampling Results Establishing Targets at the El Zanjon Gold-Silver Project, Argentina