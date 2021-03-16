AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EC2 X2gd Instances Powered by AWS-designed Graviton2 Processors

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced general availability of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) X2gd instances, the next generation of memory-optimized instances powered by AWS-designed, Arm-based Graviton2 processors. New X2gd instances utilize AWS Graviton2 processors to deliver up to 55% better price/performance compared to current generation x86-based X1 instances, while also offering increased memory per vCPU compared to other Graviton2-based instances. Together, the higher performance and additional memory of X2gd instances make it possible for customers to more efficiently run memory intensive workloads like in-memory databases, relational databases, electronic design automation (EDA) workloads, real-time analytics, and real-time caching servers. There are no minimum commitments or up-front fees to use X2gd instances, and customers pay only for the amount of compute used. To get started with X2gd instances visit https://aws.amazon.com/ec2/instance-types/x2 .

Since becoming available in May 2020, Amazon EC2 instances powered by AWS-designed, Arm-based AWS Graviton2 processors have provided customers with up to 40% better price/performance for a broad range of workloads compared to current generation x86-based instances. Customers including Domo, Formula One, Honeycomb.io, Intuit, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Nielsen, NextRoll, Redbox, SmugMug, Snap, and Twitter have seen significant performance gains and reduced costs from running AWS Graviton2-based instances in production. Additionally, many popular AWS services including Amazon Elastic Container Service, Amazon Elastic Container Registry, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service, AWS CodeBuild, AWS CodeCommit, AWS CodePipeline, AWS CodeDeploy, Amazon CloudWatch, Amazon ElastiCache, and Amazon Elastic Map Reduce now support AWS Graviton2-based instances to deliver to customers of those services up to 40% better price/performance on their use of the underlying EC2 instances. With increasing support from a broad ecosystem of operating system and independent software vendors, Arm processors have become mainstream, and now customers want to take advantage of the performance and cost saving benefits for more workloads, including their most demanding workloads that require even higher memory per vCPU. Additionally, there are other customers that simply want to use the higher memory to scale up the number of containers they can run on EC2 instances to reduce their overall spend on compute.