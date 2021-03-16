Altabancorp Comments on Gunther Family 13D Group Statements

“Our Board of Directors and executive management team believe in enhancing value for all of our stakeholders, including associates, clients, communities, regulators, and shareholders. Importantly, we respect the views of all of our investors, including the Gunther Family, and expect constructive input from them that will help us realize this objective,” said Richard Beard, Chairperson of Altabancorp. “We are confident that we have the right Board and leadership in place to continue to take actions that will position the Company to be the best place to bank, work, and invest.”

Altabancorp (Nasdaq: ALTA) (the “Company” or “ALTA”), the parent company of Altabank, issued the following statement in response to the proxy materials filed by the designated representatives of the Section 13D group consisting of various Gunther family members and their entities (“Gunther Family 13D Group”) on March 15, 2021.

“We have taken decisive actions over the last three years to put Altabancorp on a firm course for success and to continue to generate value for all our stakeholders,” said Len Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have significantly increased our commercial, retail, and mortgage banking capabilities by providing opportunities for growth among our existing exceptional team and by attracting high performing outside talent. We have significantly invested in new information technology to allow us to scale our business both through organic growth and potential acquisitions.”

Mr. Williams continued, “In addition, we continue to proactively manage credit and loan concentration risk to ensure the organization has the capacity and ability to safely grow our balance sheet, while continuing to generate above market returns as highlighted by our fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results:

Total assets grew $960 million, or 40%, year-over-year to $3.37 billion;

Total deposits grew $860 million, or 42%, year-over-year to $2.92 billion;

Net loans grew $14.6 million, or 0.9%, to $1.70 billion, even as total loan volume was $1.4 billion for all of 2020;

Cash and liquid investment securities grew $942 million, or 152%, to $1.56 billion, or 46% of total assets;

Tangible equity plus allowance for credit losses totaled $384 million, or 23% of total loans held for investment;

Tangible book value per share increased $2.12, or 13.2%, to $18.21; and

Return on average assets was 1.52% and return on average equity was 12.44%.

Even as we have focused on credit and concentration risks, we have been able to generate over $1.4 billion in loan originations for each of the last three years. We believe our combination of a fortress balance sheet and above peer returns places us in a unique position to maintain our high-touch banking platform to service clients’ needs and to continue to create value for all stakeholders.”