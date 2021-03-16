 

Corporación América Airports S.A. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.03.2021, 23:55  |  28   |   |   

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, announced today that Mr. Jorge Arruda, who joined the Company in 2014 and currently serves as Head of Finance and M&A as well as CEO of Inframerica Brazil, has been appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer of CAAP effective May 1, 2021. Mr. Arruda will succeed Mr. Raúl Francos, who serves as the Company’s CFO since 2017 and, prior to that, as CFO of AA2000, the Company’s main subsidiary, between 2003 and 2018. Mr. Francos will stay on through May 1, 2021, to ensure an orderly transition and will remain a member of the Board of AA2000, a position he has held since 2013.

Mr. Arruda has over 20 years of finance and investment banking experience and more than 7 years in the airport industry. Prior to joining the Company, he served as CEO and Head of Investment Banking at Nomura Securities Brazil, and has been leading CAAP’s Brazilian operations as CEO since July 2017.

“Jorge’s strong experience in investment banking and capital market roles have been key in the implementation of our strategic initiatives to successfully navigate the pandemic. As Head of Finance and M&A, he most recently led the Company’s recent bond exchanges in Argentina and Uruguay, renegotiated bank loans and the concession agreement equilibriums, among other initiatives. Given his finance and industry expertise, the appointment of Jorge to the position of CFO both strengthens our management team while we continue to navigate the challenging global environment for air travel and solidifies the foundation of our Company to leverage the long-term growth opportunity we see in our markets,” stated Martín Eurnekian, Corporación America Airports’ Chief Executive Officer. “I also wish to thank Raúl Francos for his many contributions in leading the financial function of AA2000 since 2003, including the successful issuance of two international bonds, his work in leading CAAP’s international IPO in 2017 and more recently, in the development of strategic financial initiatives that have allowed us to rapidly adjust our operations in this difficult COVID-19 environment.”

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Corporación América Airports S.A. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, announced today that Mr. Jorge Arruda, who joined the Company in 2014 and currently serves as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Introducing 11th Gen Intel Core: Unmatched Overclocking, Game Performance
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor
Valero and BlackRock Partner with Navigator to Announce Large-Scale Carbon Capture and Storage ...
After One Year of COVID-19, New Square Data Reveals the Share of Cashless Businesses Has More Than ...
 New Fortress Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Final Investment ...
Ontrak Appoints CVS Health’s Chief Transformation Officer, Jonathan Mayhew, as Chief Executive ...
Magnite Announces Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Notes Offering
Walmart Enlists American Fashion Designer Brandon Maxwell as Creative Director for Select Elevated ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports February 2021 Passenger Traffic
16.02.21
Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports January 2021 Passenger Traffic