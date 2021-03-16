Corporación América Airports S.A. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, announced today that Mr. Jorge Arruda, who joined the Company in 2014 and currently serves as Head of Finance and M&A as well as CEO of Inframerica Brazil, has been appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer of CAAP effective May 1, 2021. Mr. Arruda will succeed Mr. Raúl Francos, who serves as the Company’s CFO since 2017 and, prior to that, as CFO of AA2000, the Company’s main subsidiary, between 2003 and 2018. Mr. Francos will stay on through May 1, 2021, to ensure an orderly transition and will remain a member of the Board of AA2000, a position he has held since 2013.

Mr. Arruda has over 20 years of finance and investment banking experience and more than 7 years in the airport industry. Prior to joining the Company, he served as CEO and Head of Investment Banking at Nomura Securities Brazil, and has been leading CAAP’s Brazilian operations as CEO since July 2017.