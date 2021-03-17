 

Global Telemedicine Market to Hit $144.2 Billion Revenue by 2030 P&S Intelligence

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 00:30  |  50   |   |   

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, 17.9 million and 9.6 million people die of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and cancer, respectively, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). Additionally, more than 422 million people around the world have diabetes. The rising incidence of these and other lifestyle-associated and chronic diseases will propel the global telemedicine market to $144.2 billion by 2030 from $27.8 billion in 2019, at a 15.8% CAGR during 2020–2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

P&S Intelligence Logo

This is because for people suffering from such diseases, regularly monitoring the blood pressure and glucose levels, heart rate, body temperature, oxygen saturation (SpO2), and other basic health parameters is essential. As connected devices and other remote patient monitoring solutions can help achieve this, without the patients having to frequently visit a doctor, the telemedicine market is growing primality because it offers convenience and brings down the healthcare spending.

Key Findings of Global Telemedicine Market

  • Demand for telemedicine solutions burgeoning in COVID times
  • Telemedicine receiving heavy funding from governments
  • Telemedicine services used majorly at hospitals and clinics
  • Telemedicine to be used most for consulting purposes
  • APAC to be fastest-growing market for telemedicine solutions
  • Presence of many companies makes market fragmented

Get the Sample Copy of this Report at @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/telemedicine-market/report-sample

The telemedicine market has been positively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic because people have been advised not to step out of the house, except when absolutely important. Moreover, to contain the spread of the disease, most of the outpatient departments (OPDs) and clinics have been shut down. As a result, the volume of online consultation and need for sharing patient data over the internet have increased.

In the near future, the fastest telemedicine market growth will be witnessed by the tele home bifurcation, on the basis of type. Tele home services offer numerous advantages, such as a shorter stay at the hospital, easy communication with doctors, and faster and more-frequent checkups. Tele homecare is dispensed with the help of telephone reminder systems, wireless personal emergency response systems, web-based systems, video conferences, and medication reminders.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Telemedicine Market to Hit $144.2 Billion Revenue by 2030 P&S Intelligence NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Every year, 17.9 million and 9.6 million people die of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and cancer, respectively, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). Additionally, more than 422 million people around the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nagarro announces its successful ISO-13485 Medical Devices certification
Overline Launches 'Interchange,' Its Cross-Chain Trading Platform With 95% Lower Fees Than Its ...
Simulation Software Market worth $26.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Plant-based Meat Market Size To Reach $13.8 Billion By 2027, Owing To Rising Adoption Of Vegetarian ...
Experts Say Demand For Gold Remains High as so does Investor Interest
Nootropics Market To Register 12.5% CAGR By 2025 Owing To Rising Awareness Regarding Mental ...
Wires And Cables Market Size Worth $260.16 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 4.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Debuts The 'Essence Of Asia' Collection to Support Local Heroes
Returnable Packaging Market Size Worth $153.35 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Oi Group begins selling its assets, closing the data centers deal with Piemonte Holding
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Vaccine Storage & Packaging Market To Expand At 10% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rapid Technological ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Analysts Believe In 2020 Gold Was Used By Many As A Strategic Asset Versus a Tactical Play
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in FuboTV, Inc. of Class ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
Infosys BPM and Newmont Corporation Extend Their Strategic Collaboration to Standardize & Digitize ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA