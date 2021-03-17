NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, 17.9 million and 9.6 million people die of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and cancer, respectively, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). Additionally, more than 422 million people around the world have diabetes. The rising incidence of these and other lifestyle-associated and chronic diseases will propel the global telemedicine market to $144.2 billion by 2030 from $27.8 billion in 2019, at a 15.8% CAGR during 2020–2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

This is because for people suffering from such diseases, regularly monitoring the blood pressure and glucose levels, heart rate, body temperature, oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ), and other basic health parameters is essential. As connected devices and other remote patient monitoring solutions can help achieve this, without the patients having to frequently visit a doctor, the telemedicine market is growing primality because it offers convenience and brings down the healthcare spending.

Key Findings of Global Telemedicine Market

Demand for telemedicine solutions burgeoning in COVID times

Telemedicine receiving heavy funding from governments

Telemedicine services used majorly at hospitals and clinics

Telemedicine to be used most for consulting purposes

APAC to be fastest-growing market for telemedicine solutions

Presence of many companies makes market fragmented

The telemedicine market has been positively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic because people have been advised not to step out of the house, except when absolutely important. Moreover, to contain the spread of the disease, most of the outpatient departments (OPDs) and clinics have been shut down. As a result, the volume of online consultation and need for sharing patient data over the internet have increased.

In the near future, the fastest telemedicine market growth will be witnessed by the tele home bifurcation, on the basis of type. Tele home services offer numerous advantages, such as a shorter stay at the hospital, easy communication with doctors, and faster and more-frequent checkups. Tele homecare is dispensed with the help of telephone reminder systems, wireless personal emergency response systems, web-based systems, video conferences, and medication reminders.