 

Olo Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 00:43  |  47   |   |   

Olo Inc. (“Olo”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock at a price of $25.00 per share. Olo is offering 18,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on March 17, 2021 under the symbol “OLO” and the offering is expected to close on March 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets is acting as book-running manager for the offering, and Piper Sandler & Co., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Truist Securities, Inc., and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2021. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, by telephone at 1-877-822-4089, or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Olo Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering Olo Inc. (“Olo”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock at a price of $25.00 per share. Olo is offering 18,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Introducing 11th Gen Intel Core: Unmatched Overclocking, Game Performance
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor
Valero and BlackRock Partner with Navigator to Announce Large-Scale Carbon Capture and Storage ...
After One Year of COVID-19, New Square Data Reveals the Share of Cashless Businesses Has More Than ...
Ontrak Appoints CVS Health’s Chief Transformation Officer, Jonathan Mayhew, as Chief Executive ...
Magnite Announces Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Notes Offering
Walmart Enlists American Fashion Designer Brandon Maxwell as Creative Director for Select Elevated ...
Total and Forêt Ressources Management to Plant a 40,000-Hectare Forest in the Republic of the ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer