Olo Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Olo Inc. (“Olo”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock at a price of $25.00 per share. Olo is offering 18,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on March 17, 2021 under the symbol “OLO” and the offering is expected to close on March 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets is acting as book-running manager for the offering, and Piper Sandler & Co., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Truist Securities, Inc., and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers for the offering.