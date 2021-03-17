The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Plug Power Inc. (“Plug Power” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PLUG) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Plug Power failed to file its annual report for 2020 in a timely manner due to delays in reviewing the classification of certain costs and other matters. The Company was likely to report a failure to maintain appropriate internal controls over financial reporting. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Plug Power, investors suffered damages.