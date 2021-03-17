 

Patterson Companies Board Approves New Share Repurchase Authorization and Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021   

On March 16, 2021 the Board of Directors of Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) approved a new share repurchase authorization for up to $500 million of its common stock through March 16, 2024, replacing a prior authorization which had expired and under which no repurchases had been made.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on, or about, April 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 16, 2021.

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain is equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivalled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.
SOURCE: Patterson Companies Inc.



