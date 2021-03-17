 

The Schall Law Firm Files Class Action Suit Against BELLUS Health Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.03.2021, 01:30  |  30   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm and Roche Freedman LLP announced today that they have filed a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of plaintiff Carl D. Cachia against BELLUS Health Inc. (“BELLUS” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BLU) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the Southern District of New York, captioned Cachia v. BELLUS Health Inc., et. al., and docketed under Case No. 1:21-cv-02278, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired BELLUS securities between September 5, 2019 and July 5, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

If you are a shareholder who purchased BELLUS securities during the Class Period, you have until May 17, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

BELLUS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose lead product is BLU-5937, which is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough (one that lasts over eight weeks) and other afferent hypersensitization-related disorders. The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about BELLUS’s business, operations, drug products, drug product development, competition, and present and future business prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that BLU-5937’s “high selectivity” contributed to the drug potentially being less efficacious and thus likely unable to meet the primary endpoint of the Company’s Phase 2 study. As a result, when Defendants announced before markets opened on July 6, 2020, that BLU-5937 had failed the Phase 2 study, the Company’s stock price plummeted over 75% on heavy trading volume.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Schall Law Firm Files Class Action Suit Against BELLUS Health Inc. The Schall Law Firm and Roche Freedman LLP announced today that they have filed a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of plaintiff Carl D. Cachia against BELLUS Health Inc. (“BELLUS” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BLU) and certain of its officers. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Introducing 11th Gen Intel Core: Unmatched Overclocking, Game Performance
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Early Tender Results
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor
Valero and BlackRock Partner with Navigator to Announce Large-Scale Carbon Capture and Storage ...
After One Year of COVID-19, New Square Data Reveals the Share of Cashless Businesses Has More Than ...
Ontrak Appoints CVS Health’s Chief Transformation Officer, Jonathan Mayhew, as Chief Executive ...
Magnite Announces Pricing of $350 Million Convertible Notes Offering
Walmart Enlists American Fashion Designer Brandon Maxwell as Creative Director for Select Elevated ...
Total and Forêt Ressources Management to Plant a 40,000-Hectare Forest in the Republic of the ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from ...
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
AVEO Oncology Announces U.S. FDA Approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Adult ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
BELLUS Health Reports Year 2020 Financial Results and Business Highlights
22.02.21
BELLUS Health to Participate in Two Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.02.21
374
BLU.TO (Mkap $22 M) Big Rare Disease Drug in Phase3 = 500%++ Potential